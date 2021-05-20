Orphan: First Kill star Julia Stiles has teased another big twist in the upcoming horror prequel, one which may even rival the first movie's shocking finale. Many had wondered how, what with Orphan: First Kill taking place before the first movie and after audiences have been made aware of Esther's surprising identity, the prequel would bring the shocks and scares, but according to Stiles they have found a way.

"I do not watch horror movies and when I was sent the script for it I was like, 'I don't know. I'm not into that genre,' and I was also really worried about going back to work after [current circumstances]. And the script was so dang good, I couldn't put it down and I was so surprised by the twist that I'm not gonna give away that I think you'll like it."

Released in 2009, the first Orphan centers on a couple who, after the death of their unborn child, adopt a mysterious nine-year-old girl, Esther. As she demonstrates increasingly bizarre behaviour, it is revealed during the movie's climax that Esther is in fact an adult woman with hypopituitarism, a rare hormonal disorder that stunted her physical growth and caused proportional dwarfism.

While it remains unknown how exactly Orphan: First Kill will pull out a twist to rival the first movie, Stiles goes on to assure fans that the prequel will continue to opt for psychological scares rather than blood and gore.

"It's incredibly psychological. I'm not really interested in blood and gore. I find it gross, but I don't find it really scary. What I find scary is the stuff that happens up here. And Isabelle Fuhrman's character, Esther -- although she has multiple names, Leena, I don't know -- it's just such a fascinating -- especially now because she's a grown-up. She's 23 now playing the same part. It's just such a fascinating sociopathic character, along the lines of why Norman Bates was so interesting to watch."

Orphan: First Kill will once again follow Isabelle Fuhrman as Esther, who is now living under the name Leena Klammer. The horror begins when she orchestrates a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But Leena's new life as 'Esther' comes with an unexpected wrinkle and pits her against a mother who will protect her family at any cost.

Fuhrman, who is now 24 years old, will once again play the role of the adult killer who disguises herself as a child, with director William Brent Bell recently providing some insight into how the movie plans to resurrect Esther all these years later. "For me it's like, we know the secret of the first film, so the fun of bringing Isabelle Fuhrman back into the role - which was a whole process to get approved - that is a challenge in and of itself," the filmmaker said. "And likewise, not doing modern CGI... I mean, we use digital, we use CGI to help us... but not to create her at all. It's all old school techniques: forced perspective, camera angles, where we put the light."

Orphan: First Kill does not yet have a release date. This comes to us from Collider.