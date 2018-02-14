As most expected, Disney's The Last Jedi easily became the biggest movie of 2017, with both its domestic take ($617.1 million) and worldwide take ($1.3 billion) topping the box office charts last year. One would think a movie of this stature would have quite the rigid structure, but while promoting his new movie Annihilation, in theaters February 23, star Oscar Isaac revealed that he was actually able to shoot both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Annihilation at the same time, since they were both filmed in the same studio, Pinewood Studios in the U.K. Here's what Oscar Isaac had to say, teasing he would sometimes visit the Annihilation set dressed as Poe Dameron.

"I think I visited, too, still dressed up as Poe on the set. It reminded me a little of Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, when he's on the lot and you see all the different actors walking around. There was something very classic about it. So there was very little time, and not a lot of rehearsal time, and Natalie (Portman) and I didn't know each other. It happens in movies, obviously, you have to suddenly be very intimate with someone very quickly. I think the fact that she was willing to trust me and I was trusting her, and we just went in there and did it and tried to find a real intimacy."

The actor wouldn't necessarily divulge how long he was shooting both Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Annihilation for, but the actor added that he used his same trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Annihilation, with writer-director Alex Garland clarifying they didn't have trailers on his movie, and that there were, "days where you were, on the same day, shooting both things." Director Alex Garland also took the opportunity to praise director Rian Johnson and his producing partner, Ram Bergman, for being so helpful and allowing one of their biggest stars to split his time between two productions. Here's what he had to say about the Star Wars director and his indie film background.

"It makes me want to name-check Rian (Johnson) and Ram (Bergman), the producer on Star Wars (The Last Jedi). I think because they come from an indie film background, here they are making like the biggest movie of all time, and they were unbelievably helpful and accommodating to us. And they really didn't have to be at all. Most big productions would not even dream of doing that. And they went out of their way, whilst making f---ng Star Wars, for Christ's sake, to help this really small movie next door. It was very cool and I'm truly grateful for it, actually."

Oscar Isaac added in his interview with /Film that there were days he would shoot scenes in the morning for one production, and then switch over. Director Alex Garland added that there were times when they'd catch Oscar Isaac on his lunch break and say, "We've got to shoot this now!" While Annihilation, which also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Tessa Thompson, Gina Rodriguez, Sonoya Mizuno, Tuva Novotny and David Gyasi, likely won't reach the same box office stature as Star Wars: The Last Jedi, it may have been a much different movie if it were not for the flexibility of The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson and producer Ram Bergman.