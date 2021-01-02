It's party time in a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars franchise stars Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac brought in the new year together as seen in a new photo of the popular actors posted online. Filmmaker Elvira Lind, Isaac's wife, posted a snapshot of the pair on Instagram from their apparent night together, and it certainly looks like they had a lot of fun. With one arm draped around Isaac, Pascal is kicking back a cold one with a lopsided party hat as his pal Isaac looks up at him in amazement.

"BEEEEYYYYY 2020 - we're done with ya," Elvira says in the caption. In response from his personal account, Pascal also responded, "2020 #ByeB****." Additionally, Pascal included a few photos from the New Year's Eve shindig on his Instagram story.

Pascal is riding high with Star Wars fans right now after season 2 of The Mandalorian wrapped up last month. A Disney+ exclusive, the Star Wars series follows Pascal as Din Djarin, a Mandalorian bounty hunter caring for a Yoda-like infant named Grogu. Critics and fans alike are in agreement that the show has been stellar thus far, as both seasons of The Mandalorian have brought about universal praise. Pascal will be back as Din Djarin when The Mandalorian returns, as Disney has already put in the order for a third season.

Oscar Isaac is also a fixture in the Star Wars franchise, though his character exists in the timeline explored in the sequel trilogy. He debuted as X-wing pilot Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, standing out as one of the most popular characters. He'd reprise the role for the sequels The Last Jedi in 2017 and The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Isaac has also voiced the character in the animated series Star Wars Resistance, and while there aren't plans as of now to bring back Poe in any more movies, you never know what the future will hold.

Another odd connection between the two actors is the fan interest in seeing either of them playing Gomez Addams in Tim Burton's upcoming reboot of The Addams Family. Isaac has already been voicing Gomez in the animated movies, though many of his fans insist he'd be even better as a live-action version. Meanwhile, tons of other fans have been calling for Pascal to get the part after enjoying his recent performances in The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984. Time will tell if either of them gets the part.

Perhaps what has Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac so happy is that 2020 is finally over, and that's a feeling that many of the rest of us should be able to relate to. However people chose to ring in the new year, it was certainly the most exciting New Year's Eve that many have seen in a long, long time. In any case, let's just hope 2021 turns out better for all of us after the total insanity that 2020 had become. As for Pascal and Isaac, you can catch the former in both seasons of The Mandalorian on Disney+ and the latter in Denis Villeneuve's Dune remake and The Addams Family 2, both scheduled for release this year. This news comes to us from Elvira Lind on Instagram.