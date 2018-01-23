The Shape of Water has swept the 2018 Oscar nominations with 13 noms, including Best Picture and Best Director. And Get Out didn't disappoint with noms for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish and actor-director Andy Serkis, joined by Academy President John Bailey, announced the 90th Academy Awards nominations today (January 23) live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater via a global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy's digital platforms, a satellite feed and broadcast media. Haddish and Serkis announced the nominees in 11 categories at 5:22 a.m. PT, with pre-taped category introductions by Academy members Priyanka Chopra, Rosario Dawson, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson and Michelle Yeoh. Haddish and Serkis announced the remaining 13 categories at 5:38 a.m. PT.
At 5:22 a.m. PST, the nominees were announced in the following categories: Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects. At 5:38:30 a.m. PST, the nominees will be announced in the following categories (listed here in no particular order): Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay.
Some of the big nominations in all categories went to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Post, Lady Bird, Darkest Night, and Call Me by Your Name, Dunkirk and Phantom Thread, all of which garnered Best Picture nominations. When it all was said and done, Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water lead the way with 13 nominations, followed by Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk with eight nominations and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with seven nominations.
Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele became just the third filmmaker in Oscar history to receive nominations for writing and directing for his first feature film as a director. That feat was only accomplished by Warren Beatty for Heaven Can Wait (1978), nominations which he shared with Buck Henry, and James L. Brooks with Terms of Endearment (1983). Greta Gerwig also became just the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director, followed by Lina Wertmüller for Seven Beauties (1976), Jane Campion for The Piano (1993), Sofia Coppola for Lost in Translation (2003) and Kathryn Bigelow, who won the award for The Hurt Locker (2009). Meryl Streep also extends her record as the most-nominated performer ever with 21 nominations with her nod for Best Actress for The Post.
Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories - actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc. In the Animated Feature Film and Foreign Language Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees. Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 24 categories beginning Tuesday, February 20 through Tuesday, February 27. The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Here is the full list of winners.
BEST PICTURE
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ACTOR
- Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
- Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington - Roman J. Isreal, Esq.
BEST ACTRESS
- Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
- Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
- Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
- Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
- Meryl Streep - The Post
BEST DIRECTOR
- Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
- Jordan Peele - Get Out
- Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
- Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- "Mighty River" from Mudbound, Music and Lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson
- "Mystery Of Love" from Call Me by Your Name; Music and Lyrics by Surfjan Stevens
- "Remember Me" from Coco; Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
- "Stand Up For Something" from Marshall; Music and Lyrics by Dianne Warren and Lonnie L. Lynn
- "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman; Music and Lyrics by Justin Paul and Benj Pasek
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer
- Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood
- The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat
- Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri - Carter Burwell
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - John Williams
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- Chile, A Fantastic Woman
- Hungary, On Body and Soul
- Lebanon, The Insult
- Russia, Loveless
- Sweden, The Square
BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION
- DeKalb Elementary - Reed Van Dyk
- The Eleven O'Clock - Derin Seale
- My Nephew Emmett - Kevin Wilson, Jr.
- The Silent Child - Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton
- Watu Wote/All of Us - Katja Benrath
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail - Steve James, Julie Goldman, Mark Mitten
- Faces Places - Agnes Varda Jr, Rosalie Varda
- Icarus - Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan
- Last Men in Aleppo - Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soeren Steen Jespersen
- Strong Island - Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
- Edith+Eddie - Thomas Checkaway, Louis Lee Wright
- Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 - Frank Stiefel
- Heroin(e) - Elaine McMillon Sheldon, Kevin Sheldon
- Knife Skills - Thomas Lennon
- Traffic Stop - Kate Davis, David Heilbroner
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- The Breadwinner
- The Boss Baby
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincentf
BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED
- Dear Basketball - Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant
- Garden Party - Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon
- Lou - Dave Mullins, Dana Murray
- Negative Space - Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata
- Revolting Rhymes - Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Blade Runner 2049 - John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, Richard J. Hoover
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - Dan Sudick, Jonathan Fawkner, Guy Williams, Christopher Townsend
- Kong: Skull Island - Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Richard Bain, Ben Morris, Neil Scanlan, Chris Corbould
- War for the Planet of the Apes - Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett and Joel Whist
BEST SOUND MIXING
- Baby Driver - Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis
- Blade Runner 2049 - Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mac Ruth
- Dunkirk - Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo, Mark Weingarten
- The Shape of Water - Christian T. Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Brad Zoern
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson
BEST SOUND EDITING
- Baby Driver - Julian Slater
- Blade Runner 2049 - Mark Mangini
- Dunkirk - Richard King
- The Shape of Water - Nathan Robitaille
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Matthew Wood
BEST FILM EDITING
- Baby Driver - Paul Machliss
- Dunkirk - Lee Smith
- I, Tonya - Tatiana S. Riegel
- The Shape of Water - Sidney Wolinsky
- Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri - Jon Gregory
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Blade Runner 2049 - Roger Deakins
- Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel
- Dunkirk - Hoyte Van Hoytema
- Mudbound - Rachel Morrison
- The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Darkest Hour - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick
- Victoria & Abdul - Daniel Phillips, Lou Sheppard
- Wonder - Arjen Tuiten
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Blade Runner 2049 - Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola
- Beauty and the Beast - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
- Darkest Hour - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
- Dunkirk - Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis
- The Shape of Water - Production Design: Paul D. Austerberry; Set Decoration: Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Beauty and the Beast - Jacqueline Durran
- Darkest Hour - Jacqueline Durran
- Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges
- The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira
- Victoria and Abdul - Consolata Boyle
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Mary J. Blige - Mudbound
- Allison Janney - I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird
- Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread
- Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Call Me By Your Name - James Ivory
- The Disaster Artist - Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber
- Logan - James Mangold, Scott Frank, Michael Green
- Molly's Game - Aaron Sorkin
- Mudbounnd - Dee Rees, Virgil Williams
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- The Big Sick - Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon
- Get Out - Jordan Peele
- Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig
- The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh