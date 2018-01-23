The Shape of Water has swept the 2018 Oscar nominations with 13 noms, including Best Picture and Best Director. And Get Out didn't disappoint with noms for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor. Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish and actor-director Andy Serkis, joined by Academy President John Bailey, announced the 90th Academy Awards nominations today (January 23) live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater via a global live stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the Academy's digital platforms, a satellite feed and broadcast media. Haddish and Serkis announced the nominees in 11 categories at 5:22 a.m. PT, with pre-taped category introductions by Academy members Priyanka Chopra, Rosario Dawson, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Michelle Rodriguez, Zoe Saldana, Molly Shannon, Rebel Wilson and Michelle Yeoh. Haddish and Serkis announced the remaining 13 categories at 5:38 a.m. PT.

At 5:22 a.m. PST, the nominees were announced in the following categories: Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects. At 5:38:30 a.m. PST, the nominees will be announced in the following categories (listed here in no particular order): Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay.

Some of the big nominations in all categories went to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Post, Lady Bird, Darkest Night, and Call Me by Your Name, Dunkirk and Phantom Thread, all of which garnered Best Picture nominations. When it all was said and done, Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water lead the way with 13 nominations, followed by Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk with eight nominations and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri with seven nominations.

Get Out filmmaker Jordan Peele became just the third filmmaker in Oscar history to receive nominations for writing and directing for his first feature film as a director. That feat was only accomplished by Warren Beatty for Heaven Can Wait (1978), nominations which he shared with Buck Henry, and James L. Brooks with Terms of Endearment (1983). Greta Gerwig also became just the fifth woman to be nominated for Best Director, followed by Lina Wertmüller for Seven Beauties (1976), Jane Campion for The Piano (1993), Sofia Coppola for Lost in Translation (2003) and Kathryn Bigelow, who won the award for The Hurt Locker (2009). Meryl Streep also extends her record as the most-nominated performer ever with 21 nominations with her nod for Best Actress for The Post.

Academy members from each of the 17 branches vote to determine the nominees in their respective categories - actors nominate actors, film editors nominate film editors, etc. In the Animated Feature Film and Foreign Language Film categories, nominees are selected by a vote of multi-branch screening committees. All voting members are eligible to select the Best Picture nominees. Active members of the Academy are eligible to vote for the winners in all 24 categories beginning Tuesday, February 20 through Tuesday, February 27. The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Here is the full list of winners.

BEST PICTURE Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ACTOR Timothée Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary Oldman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Isreal, Esq.

BEST ACTRESS Frances McDormand - Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Meryl Streep - The Post

BEST DIRECTOR Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

BEST ORIGINAL SONG "Mighty River" from Mudbound, Music and Lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

"Mystery Of Love" from Call Me by Your Name; Music and Lyrics by Surfjan Stevens

"Remember Me" from Coco; Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Stand Up For Something" from Marshall; Music and Lyrics by Dianne Warren and Lonnie L. Lynn

"This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman; Music and Lyrics by Justin Paul and Benj Pasek

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer

- Hans Zimmer Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat

- Alexandre Desplat Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri - Carter Burwell

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - John Williams

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM Chile, A Fantastic Woman

Hungary, On Body and Soul

Lebanon, The Insult

Russia, Loveless

Sweden, The Square

BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION DeKalb Elementary - Reed Van Dyk

The Eleven O'Clock - Derin Seale

My Nephew Emmett - Kevin Wilson, Jr.

The Silent Child - Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton

Watu Wote/All of Us - Katja Benrath

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE Abacus: Small Enough to Jail - Steve James, Julie Goldman, Mark Mitten

Faces Places - Agnes Varda Jr, Rosalie Varda

Icarus - Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan

Last Men in Aleppo - Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soeren Steen Jespersen

Strong Island - Yance Ford, Joslyn Barnes

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT Edith+Eddie - Thomas Checkaway, Louis Lee Wright

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 - Frank Stiefel

Heroin(e) - Elaine McMillon Sheldon, Kevin Sheldon

Knife Skills - Thomas Lennon

Traffic Stop - Kate Davis, David Heilbroner

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM The Breadwinner

The Boss Baby

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincentf

BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED Dear Basketball - Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant

Garden Party - Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

Lou - Dave Mullins, Dana Murray

Negative Space - Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes - Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Blade Runner 2049 - John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, Richard J. Hoover

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - Dan Sudick, Jonathan Fawkner, Guy Williams, Christopher Townsend

Kong: Skull Island - Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Richard Bain, Ben Morris, Neil Scanlan, Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes - Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett and Joel Whist

BEST SOUND MIXING Baby Driver - Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis

Blade Runner 2049 - Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mac Ruth

Dunkirk - Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo, Mark Weingarten

- Gregg Landaker, Gary Rizzo, Mark Weingarten The Shape of Water - Christian T. Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Brad Zoern

- Christian T. Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Brad Zoern Star Wars: The Last Jedi - David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson

BEST SOUND EDITING Baby Driver - Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049 - Mark Mangini

Dunkirk - Richard King

- Richard King The Shape of Water - Nathan Robitaille

- Nathan Robitaille Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Matthew Wood

BEST FILM EDITING Baby Driver - Paul Machliss

Dunkirk - Lee Smith

- Lee Smith I, Tonya - Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water - Sidney Wolinsky

- Sidney Wolinsky Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri - Jon Gregory

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Blade Runner 2049 - Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour - Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk - Hoyte Van Hoytema

- Hoyte Van Hoytema Mudbound - Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water - Dan Laustsen

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING Darkest Hour - Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

Victoria & Abdul - Daniel Phillips, Lou Sheppard

Wonder - Arjen Tuiten

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Blade Runner 2049 - Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

Beauty and the Beast - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Darkest Hour - Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Dunkirk - Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

- Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis The Shape of Water - Production Design: Paul D. Austerberry; Set Decoration: Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau

BEST COSTUME DESIGN Beauty and the Beast - Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour - Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread - Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water - Luis Sequeira

- Luis Sequeira Victoria and Abdul - Consolata Boyle

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Mary J. Blige - Mudbound

Allison Janney - I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf - Lady Bird

Lesley Manville - Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer - The Shape of Water

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Call Me By Your Name - James Ivory

The Disaster Artist - Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber

Logan - James Mangold, Scott Frank, Michael Green

Molly's Game - Aaron Sorkin

Mudbounnd - Dee Rees, Virgil Williams