Tonight was Hollywood's biggest night as all of the Oscars winners were announced, providing plenty of unexpected twists and a few surprises along the way. The awards ceremony was presented live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on ABC.
The Academy Awards went without a host for the first time in thirty years. Many expected a disastrous telecast, though things mostly went without a hitch as one winner after the next was called forth to the stage for their big moment. And after some backlash with the cutting of four categories from the telecast, those same awards were also televised. Host or no host, This year's Oscars were not as disastrous as some were hoping or feared.
BEST PICTURE
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
BEST ACTOR
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
BEST ACTRESS
- Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Marina de Tavira, Roma
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
BEST DIRECTOR
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
- Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
- Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
- Adam McKay, Vice
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen & Ethan Coen)
- BlacKkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee)
- Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)
- If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)
- A Star Is Born (Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)
- First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
- Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly)
- Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)
- Vice (Adam McKay) - Martin McDonagh
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Łukasz Żal, Cold War
- Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
- Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away
- Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
- Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Ruth Carter, Black Panther
- Sandy Powell, The Favourite
- Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
- Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Border (Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer)
- Mary Queen of Scots (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks)
- Vice (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney)
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
- Terence Blanchard, BlacKkKlansman
- Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
- Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- "All the Stars," Black Panther
- "I'll Fight," RBG
- "The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
- "Shallow," A Star Is Born
- "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BEST FILM EDITING
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Vice
BEST SOUND EDITING
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Roma
BEST SOUND MIXING
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- Capernaum
- Cold War
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- Shoplifters
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence.
BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- Skin