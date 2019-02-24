Tonight was Hollywood's biggest night as all of the Oscars winners were announced, providing plenty of unexpected twists and a few surprises along the way. The awards ceremony was presented live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on ABC.

The Academy Awards went without a host for the first time in thirty years. Many expected a disastrous telecast, though things mostly went without a hitch as one winner after the next was called forth to the stage for their big moment. And after some backlash with the cutting of four categories from the telecast, those same awards were also televised. Host or no host, This year's Oscars were not as disastrous as some were hoping or feared.

BEST PICTURE Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

BEST ACTOR Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

BEST ACTRESS Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST DIRECTOR Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen & Ethan Coen)

BlacKkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)

A Star Is Born (Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)

First Reformed (Paul Schrader)

Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly)

Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)

Vice (Adam McKay) - Martin McDonagh

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY Łukasz Żal, Cold War

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

BEST COSTUME DESIGN Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING Border (Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer)

Mary Queen of Scots (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks)

Vice (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Terence Blanchard, BlacKkKlansman

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

BEST ORIGINAL SONG "All the Stars," Black Panther

"I'll Fight," RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

"When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BEST FILM EDITING BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

BEST SOUND EDITING Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin