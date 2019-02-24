Tonight was Hollywood's biggest night as all of the Oscars winners were announced, providing plenty of unexpected twists and a few surprises along the way. The awards ceremony was presented live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on ABC.

The Academy Awards went without a host for the first time in thirty years. Many expected a disastrous telecast, though things mostly went without a hitch as one winner after the next was called forth to the stage for their big moment. And after some backlash with the cutting of four categories from the telecast, those same awards were also televised. Host or no host, This year's Oscars were not as disastrous as some were hoping or feared.

BEST PICTURE

  • Black Panther
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born
  • Vice

BEST ACTOR

  • Christian Bale, Vice
  • Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
  • Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
  • Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

  • Yalitza Aparicio, Roma 
  • Glenn Close, The Wife
  • Olivia Colman, The Favourite
  • Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
  • Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

  • Mahershala Ali, Green Book 
  • Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
  • Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
  • Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

  • Amy Adams, Vice
  • Marina de Tavira, Roma
  • Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Emma Stone, The Favourite
  • Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST DIRECTOR

  • Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
  • Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
  • Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
  • Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
  • Adam McKay, Vice

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen & Ethan Coen)
  • BlacKkKlansman (Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee)
  • Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)
  • If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)
  • A Star Is Born (Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

  • The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)
  • First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
  • Green Book (Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly)
  • Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)
  • Vice (Adam McKay) - Martin McDonagh

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

  • Łukasz Żal, Cold War
  • Robbie Ryan, The Favourite
  • Caleb Deschanel, Never Look Away
  • Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
  • Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

  • Black Panther
  • The Favourite
  • First Man
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Roma

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

  • Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • Ruth Carter, Black Panther
  • Sandy Powell, The Favourite
  • Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
  • Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

  • Border (Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer)
  • Mary Queen of Scots (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks)
  • Vice (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

  • Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther
  • Terence Blanchard, BlacKkKlansman
  • Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
  • Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

  • "All the Stars," Black Panther
  • "I'll Fight," RBG
  • "The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
  • "Shallow," A Star Is Born
  • "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad of Buster Scruggs 

BEST FILM EDITING

  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Vice

BEST SOUND EDITING

  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • First Man
  • A Quiet Place
  • Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING

  • Black Panther
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • First Man
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Christopher Robin
  • First Man
  • Ready Player One
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

  • Capernaum
  • Cold War
  • Never Look Away
  • Roma
  • Shoplifters

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

  • Free Solo
  • Hale County This Morning, This Evening
  • Minding the Gap
  • Of Fathers and Sons
  • RBG

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

  • Black Sheep
  • End Game
  • Lifeboat
  • A Night at the Garden
  • Period. End of Sentence.

BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED

  • Animal Behaviour
  • Bao
  • Late Afternoon
  • One Small Step
  • Weekends

BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION

  • Detainment
  • Fauve
  • Marguerite
  • Mother
  • Skin

B. Alan Orange