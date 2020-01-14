Adam Sandler's complete lack of mention at this year's Academy Awards has not gone unnoticed by fans of the actor, nor has it gone unnoticed by his one time co-star Kathy Bates. More specifically, it is her character from the classic Sandler comedy The Waterboy that has taken issue with his Oscar snub. Resurrecting the outspoken character via social media, Mama has offered some heartfelt words in an attempt to sooth Sandler's hurt feelings and disappointment.

"I love you my Bobby Boucher!!! You was robbed!! But Mama loves you!!! I learned a new urban slang word for you! You da GOAT!! Not the one we eat at home, Son."

Referring to Sandler as his character from the movie, The Waterboy, Bates also makes mention of the bizarre dietary choices that the characters share in the movie which includes squirrels, snakes and, on special occasions, alligator.

Bates' kind words came in response to Adam Sandler being Snubbed by Oscars for his critically acclaimed performance in the crime thriller Uncut Gems. Sandler has already addressed the issue, and took the time to congratulate all of the other Academy Awards 2020 nominees, making special mention of Kathy Bates' Best Supporting Actress nomination.

"Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congrats to all my friends who got nominated, especially Mama."

Kathy Bates, who has previously won an Academy Award for her terrifying performance in Misery, received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Clint Eastwood's drama Richard Jewell, following a nomination at the 77th Golden Globes Awards. Fans of The Waterboy, a knockabout football comedy from back in 1998, were clearly very excited to see the dynamic duo back in character, with one fan convinced that the year has peaked early replying, "Already the best twitter interaction of 2020."

Sandler's total omission from this year's Oscars was one of many surprising snubs. The actor had previously threatened to release a film that is "so bad on purpose" if he failed to win a little golden statue for Uncut Gems, so we shall wait with much trepidation as to whether he will stay true to his word.

Uncut Gems comes from acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie as they bring us an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner, played by Adam Sandler, a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.

Alongside Sandler stars Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Mike Francesa, Idina Menzel, and Eric Bogosian. The movie is another to add to the list of audience/critic divide with the latter giving it 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, whilst the former is at a mere 51 percent.This comes to us from Kathy Bates' official Twitter account.

