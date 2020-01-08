For the second year in a row, the Oscars will go without a host. This follows 2019, which marked the first time in 30 years that the show had gone hostless. Originally, comedian and actor Kevin Hart had been tapped to host last year's ceremony. But once some old jokes of his that were insensitive to the LGBTQ community resurfaced, and Hart refused to apologize, he and the Academy moved on. And, since going without a host worked out just fine last year, they decided to keep that ball rolling for 2020.

It had been heavily expected that this year's Academy Awards would go hostless again, but the news was officially confirmed by ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. ABC is set to broadcast the Oscars again this year and Burke set the record straight during the event. Here's what she had to say about it.

"Let me confirm it now, together with the Academy, that there will be no traditional host this year."

The Academy also confirmed the news over on Twitter, promising stars, performances and surprises, but no host. There was some concern heading into last year's show in regards to how things would go without a host, especially when taking all of the drama surrounding the Kevin Hart hosting situation into account. Not to mention the disaster that was the hostless 61st Academy Awards in 1989. That said, the numbers suggest things went just fine. The 2019 Oscars brought in nearly 30 million viewers, which was up more than 11 percent from 2018, when the broadcast hit a record-low 28.5 million viewers.

Karey Burke expressed that there will be no "traditional" host. Instead, they will likely build segments around guest presenters and various stars who will handle bits and pieces of the night. The Oscar-nominated duo Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain are producing this year's Academy Awards ceremony, the 92nd overall. It was recently announced that Glenn Weiss will direct the show. Weiss had directed four times in the past. Taylor and Allain had this to say about it.

"We are so lucky that Glenn is back as our director this year. He is deeply creative and collaborative and has a terrific instinct for live television."

With the Golden Globes taking place recently, the field has started to take shape. 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Joker and more made great strides toward Oscar glory. Netflix, meanwhile, was shut out from earning any wins, despite having a very strong trio of contenders in the form of The Two Popes, Marriage Story and Margin Scorsese's gangster epic The Irishman. Voting for the Oscars recently concluded, which means we will be getting the official list of nominees in the coming days. We'll see how things shake out when the 92nd Academy Awards air on Sunday, February 9. This news was previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

