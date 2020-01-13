This year's Oscars are no joke. Today, we have the full list of Academy Awards nominees as they were announced live this morning. And most of the usual suspects this awards season showed up, with Joker and 1917 leading the pack.

Happening on February 9, 2020, the 92nd Annual Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles with some of Hollywood's biggest names showing up on stage to present the awards. As it happened last year, this year will also go without a traditional Oscars host. The ceremony is taking place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, in the heart of Los Angeles, California.

Nominated for Best Picture this year are Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite, Ford v. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and The Irishman, with all nine movies also nominated in several other categories. As with every year, there are some surprises and a few snubs. But the list looks close to what everyone was expecting from the past year, which was quite an extraordinaire one at the movies.

The AMPAS is presenting awards in 24 different categories. You can watch the show live when it airs on ABC next month. Here is the full list of nominees as announced this morning.

BEST PICTURE Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Ford v. Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

Marriage Story

Parasite

BEST ACTOR Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST DIRECTOR Todd Phillips, Joker

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM Klaus

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917, Roger Deakins

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN 1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

Parasite, Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee

BEST COSTUME DESIGN Joker

Jojo Rabbot

The Irishman

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE 1917, Thomas Newman

Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

BEST ORIGINAL SONG "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away}", Toy Story 4

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman, Elton John & Bernie Taupin

"I'm Standing With You", Breakthrough

"Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

"Stand Up" from Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

BEST FILM EDITING Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

BEST SOUND EDITING 1917

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING Ad Astra

Joker

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM Honeyland

Corpus Christi

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE American Factory

The Edge of Democracy

The Cave

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT In the Absence

St. Louis Superman

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION Saria

A Sister

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor's Window