This year's Oscars are no joke. Today, we have the full list of Academy Awards nominees as they were announced live this morning. And most of the usual suspects this awards season showed up, with Joker and 1917 leading the pack.
Happening on February 9, 2020, the 92nd Annual Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles with some of Hollywood's biggest names showing up on stage to present the awards. As it happened last year, this year will also go without a traditional Oscars host. The ceremony is taking place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, in the heart of Los Angeles, California.
Nominated for Best Picture this year are Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite, Ford v. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and The Irishman, with all nine movies also nominated in several other categories. As with every year, there are some surprises and a few snubs. But the list looks close to what everyone was expecting from the past year, which was quite an extraordinaire one at the movies.
The AMPAS is presenting awards in 24 different categories. You can watch the show live when it airs on ABC next month. Here is the full list of nominees as announced this morning.
BEST PICTURE
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Jojo Rabbit
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- Parasite
BEST ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
BEST ACTRESS
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST DIRECTOR
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
- Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
- Little Women, Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
- Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Knives Out, Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
- 1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- Klaus
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- 1917, Roger Deakins
- The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker, Lawrence Sher
- The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- 1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
- The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
- Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
- Parasite, Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Joker
- Jojo Rabbot
- The Irishman
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- 1917, Thomas Newman
- Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
- Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story, Randy Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away}", Toy Story 4
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman, Elton John & Bernie Taupin
- "I'm Standing With You", Breakthrough
- "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- "Stand Up" from Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
BEST FILM EDITING
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
BEST SOUND EDITING
- 1917
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
- Ad Astra
- Joker
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- Honeyland
- Corpus Christi
- Les Miserables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- American Factory
- The Edge of Democracy
- The Cave
- For Sama
- Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
- In the Absence
- St. Louis Superman
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION
- Saria
- A Sister
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbor's Window