The 92nd Academy Awards hit an all-time ratings low last night. The Academy decided against a host again this year and saw their ratings continue to fall from last year. The show contained some pretty shocking moments, along with some hilarious moments too. Bong Joon-ho's Parasite was the clear winner of the night and the director was clearly taken aback by all of the awards he won last night. Elsewhere, Joaquin Phoenix took home Best Actor for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Joker, while Renee Zellweger took home Best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.

Roughly 23.6 million viewers tuned into the Oscars last night, according to ABC from Nielsen numbers. These kind of ratings are fine for some of ABC's sitcoms, but for Hollywood's biggest night, it was pretty bad. It now holds the record for the lowest-rated in its televised history. The night saw a further 20% drop from last year, which boasted 29.6 million viewers. 6 million viewers less than last year is a pretty huge drop. The show has seen a steady decline since 1998 which was 55.2 million viewers, though there have been some ups and downs over the past 20+ years.

It's important to note that this year's Academy Awards was able to be streamed online too. Official online streaming numbers could come in and balance things out, though it's not clear if ABC will reveal its streaming numbers at this time. The emergence of streaming and alternate ways of viewing live events has taken its toll on the annual event, which might see ABC looking for a way to shake things up. Going with no host cut the time down, but not in any real considerable way. So, it will more than likely be back to the drawing board for next year's show.

As for going without a host again this year, it's possible that the Academy Awards producers took the ratings spike from last year as an indicator. 2018's show featured host Jimmy Kimmel and only had 26.5 million, so going up over 3 million viewers seemed like a positive. However, there was controversy surrounding last year's show because of the whole deal with Kevin Hart hosting. Whatever the case may be, something will have to be done in order to get more people watching the broadcast next year.

Even with all the big Oscars 2020 winners, the Academy Awards didn't fair too well on live TV. But the annual event saw a 19% spike on social media. If people weren't watching the show, they were certainly still interested enough to know what everybody was wearing and who won what. Depending on what happens before next year, the social media component of the show might be something that ABC tries to capitalize on for the future, though it's unclear what that could look like. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce the Academy Awards ratings for this year.