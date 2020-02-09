It was a big night in Hollywood as the 92nd Annual Academy Awards were announced from the heart of Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. There were plenty of surprises in store leading up to the big reveal for Best Picture of 2020. Joker and 1917 were the front runners, with Parasite a long shot favorite, but in the end Bong Joon Ho's Parasite swept up at this year's Oscars with Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film.
This year's Oscars offered plenty of unexpected twists and turns, though most of the awards played out just as many suspected and predicted they would.
The Academy Awards went without a host for the second time, following last year's first hostless Oscars in over thirty years. There were some big presenters on hand to handle the show, and present the night's coveted award to each of the winners. Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi, Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson all joined in on the fun. You can check out the results below.
BEST PICTURE
- Parasite
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- The Irishman
- Ford v. Ferrari
- Jojo Rabbit
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
BEST ACTOR
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
BEST DIRECTOR
- Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
- The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
- Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver
- Little Women, Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
- Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won
- Knives Out, Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
- 1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- Toy Story 4
- Klaus
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Missing Link
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- 1917, Roger Deakins
- The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
- Joker, Lawrence Sher
- The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh
- 1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
- The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
- Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková
- Parasite, Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Little Women
- Joker
- Jojo Rabbot
- The Irishman
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
- 1917, Thomas Newman
- Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
- Marriage Story, Randy Newman
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman, Elton John & Bernie Taupin
- "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away}", Toy Story 4
- "I'm Standing With You", Breakthrough
- "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
- "Stand Up" from Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
BEST FILM EDITING
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
BEST SOUND EDITING
- Ford v. Ferrari
- 1917
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST SOUND MIXING
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- Joker
- Ford v Ferrari
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- Pain and Glory
- Honeyland
- Corpus Christi
- Les Miserables
- Parasite
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- American Factory
- The Edge of Democracy
- The Cave
- For Sama
- Honeyland
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
- Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
- In the Absence
- St. Louis Superman
- Life Overtakes Me
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED
- Hair Love
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION
- The Neighbor's Window
- Saria
- A Sister
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club