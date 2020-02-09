It was a big night in Hollywood as the 92nd Annual Academy Awards were announced from the heart of Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre. There were plenty of surprises in store leading up to the big reveal for Best Picture of 2020. Joker and 1917 were the front runners, with Parasite a long shot favorite, but in the end Bong Joon Ho's Parasite swept up at this year's Oscars with Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Foreign Language Film.

This year's Oscars offered plenty of unexpected twists and turns, though most of the awards played out just as many suspected and predicted they would.

The Academy Awards went without a host for the second time, following last year's first hostless Oscars in over thirty years. There were some big presenters on hand to handle the show, and present the night's coveted award to each of the winners. Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi, Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson all joined in on the fun. You can check out the results below.

BEST PICTURE Parasite

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Ford v. Ferrari

Jojo Rabbit

Little Women

Marriage Story

BEST ACTOR Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS Renée Zellweger, Judy

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

BEST DIRECTOR Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten

Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY Parasite, Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

1917, Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM Toy Story 4

Klaus

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY 1917, Roger Deakins

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh

1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková

Parasite, Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram and Cho Hee

BEST COSTUME DESIGN Little Women

Joker

Jojo Rabbot

The Irishman

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

1917, Thomas Newman

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

BEST ORIGINAL SONG "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman, Elton John & Bernie Taupin

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away}", Toy Story 4

"I'm Standing With You", Breakthrough

"Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2, Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

"Stand Up" from Harriet, Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

BEST FILM EDITING Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

BEST SOUND EDITING Ford v. Ferrari

1917

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING 1917

Ad Astra

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS 1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM Pain and Glory

Honeyland

Corpus Christi

Les Miserables

Parasite

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE American Factory

The Edge of Democracy

The Cave

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

In the Absence

St. Louis Superman

Life Overtakes Me

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED Hair Love

Dcera (Daughter)

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION The Neighbor's Window

Saria

A Sister

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club