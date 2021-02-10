The 2021 Oscars will still be a live event this year, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. It has also been announced that the live event will take place in multiple locations. The Academy Awards are going to be much different this year, which people have known for quite some time. Many have wondered if it was going to be able to happen at all, but the Academy is moving forward and adapting at every step along the way.

The Academy previously pushed the date of the ceremony to April 25th, which saw other awards shows follow suit. In addition to pushing the date back, the Academy also extended their eligibility window for movies that were not able to open in theaters. Most movies have seen short theatrical windows followed by digital and VOD premieres. You can read a statement from an Academy spokesperson below.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate. To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon."

Contagion director Steven Soderbergh is set to produce the Oscar telecast alongside Jesse Collins and Stacey Sher. As for the other locations that the ceremony will take place, that is unclear, but one can imagine they'll have a spot on the east coast in an effort to cut down on traveling. With that being said, we are still over two months away from the broadcast, and a lot can change in the period of time.

As it stands, movie theaters in North America are largely shut down and have been since March of last year. The public health crisis is still delaying productions, sporting events, and more, with many 2021 movies looking at a hybrid release. Warner Bros. is bringing their 2021 movies to theaters and HBO Max simultaneously, though theaters may be able to open up again by this summer, or possibly in the fall, according to analysts. The Academy is monitoring the situation closely to see how they can include movies, while creating a safe environment for the ceremony.

Voting for the Academy Awards will take place on March 5th. The nominations will be announced on Monday, March 15th, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday, April 25th. The Golden Globes is set to air February 28th with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting separately from New York and Los Angeles, respectively. For now, both ceremonies are attempting to make something entertaining, while also following strict safety protocols at the same time. Entertainment Weekly was one of the first outlets to confirm that the 2021 Oscar ceremony will be live and take place in multiple locations.