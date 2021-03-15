It's that time of year once again, as the Oscars nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards have now been announced courtesy of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. David Fincher's Mank leads the pack with a total of 10 nodes, while director Chloé Zhao's captivating drama Nomadland has had a lot of momentum this awards season, winning Best Picture at the Critics' Choice Awards and Best Motion Picture Drama at the Golden Globes, with the movie expected to do well at this year's Oscars.

Still, the race for Best Picture this year remains a close one, with the likes of The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mank, Minari, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and The Trial of the Chicago 7 all in contention for the coveted award.

All eyes will also be on the Best Actor award this year, with Black Panter star Chadwick Boseman the favorite to be posthumously recognized for his work in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman has so far won several awards for his work in the 1920s drama, winning both the Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actor and a Golden Globe.

Alongside Boseman are Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal, Steven Yeun for Minari, and seasoned actors Anthony Hopkins and Gary Oldman for their performances in The Father and Mank respectively. For Best Actress, Boseman's co-star and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom lead Viola Davis is another favorite to take home the award, with the rest of the category including Andra Day The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman, Frances McDormand for Nomadland, and Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman.

For the first time, The Academy Awards has nominated two women for Best Director, with Nomadland's Chloé Zhao and Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell both in contention for the award. The category also features David Fincher for Mank, Minari director Lee Isaac Chung and, in a surprising nod, Thomas Vinterberg for his work on the comedy drama and International Film nominee Another Round starring Mads Mikkelsen.

Due to the ongoing global situation and the major affect it has had on the movie industry, things are a little different this year, with the 93rd Academy Awards having been rescheduled and pushed back from 28 February to 25 April 2021. This change in date led to a change to the Oscar's eligibility criteria, with the 31 December deadline extended to 28 February, meaning that movies that may not have qualified in an ordinary year, as well as movies that were delayed due to the circumstances, can now be recognized for awards.

"For more than a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring and entertaining us during the darkest of times," said Academy president David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson in a statement regarding the date change. "They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalised for something beyond anyone's control."

Other than being rescheduled, the Academy Awards are aiming for some normality by the time the ceremony comes around, with the 93rd Academy Awards event due to go ahead in-person as opposed to virtually. "The Oscars in-person telecast will happen," a rep from the Academy and ABC has revealed about their plan for the event to go ahead in as normal a manner as possible. The Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT and will air on ABC.

BEST PICTURE

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)

BEST DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Onward (Pixar)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Soul (Pixar)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara, Diana Stoughton

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Mulan, Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Emma, Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Fight for You, ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Hear My Voice, ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Húsavík, ("Eurovision Song Contest")

Io Si (Seen), ("The Life Ahead")

Speak Now, ("One Night in Miami")

BEST FILM EDITING

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

BEST SOUND

Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

Crip Camp (Netflix)

The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Time (Amazon Studios)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)

A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)

Do Not Split (Field of Vision)

Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)

BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED

Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)

Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)

Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)