Next year's Oscars may be pushed back, with one person close to the situation classifying it as "likely." This, according to a new report that reveals the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind Hollywood's biggest night, is currently mulling over whether or not to delay the 2021 telecast. This comes as the movie industry as a whole continues to face an uncertain road ahead, in light of current events.

According to the report, several sources, who opted not to be identified, shed light on the situation. One suggested that the 2021 The Academy Awards will likely be postponed, while cautioning that details have yet to be worked out. At present, the 93rd annual Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on February 28, 2021, on ABC. It seems that the current date may very well just be a placeholder for the time being.

Since mid-March, movie theaters have been closed all around the U.S., and throughout most of the world, with only a few exceptions here and there. Also, in the interest of public health, movie and TV productions have been halted until such time that they can safely resume. With that, distribution plans have been hugely impacted, leaving many of the 2020 movies that would have otherwise competed for Oscars at next year's ceremony in doubt. With that in mind, delaying the awards might make sense, unless we want to see Birds of Prey and Bad Boys for Life going toe-to-toe for Best Picture largely uncontested.

The Academy already amended its rules earlier this year and will allow for movies that debut on streaming to be eligible for Oscars this year. Though it was made clear this would be a temporary exemption and not something that would be carried over in the future once things return to normal. Speaking previously Academy president David Rubin had this to say.

"I think everyone is sympathetic to the filmmakers' plight and we're here to support our members and the film community. It makes sense when we don't really know what's to come in terms of the availability of theatrical exhibition... We need to make allowances for this year only and during this time when theaters are not open so great film work can be seen and celebrated."

This year's Academy Awards telecast saw ratings slip to an all-time low, as the show opted to go without a host for the second year in a row. Less than 24 million viewers tuned in, marking a 20 percent drop from 2019. In something of a major surprise, it was Bong Joon-ho's Parasite that took home Best Picture, marking the first time in the history of the Oscars that a non-English-Language speaking movie took home the top prize. Ahead of the ceremony, Sam Mendes' World War I epic 1917 was viewed as the favorite. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the situation unfolds. This news comes to us via Variety.