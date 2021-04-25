The biggest night in Hollywood has brought a new crop of Oscar Winners, with the 93rd Annual Academy Awards happening at Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center earlier tonight. It was a much different year for the legendary awards ceremony, following a prolonged lockdown during a pandemic that shut down most theaters in America. That didn't stop some excellent movies from being released over the course of the past twelve months. And they were celebrated accordingly.
ABC and Disney celebrated movie theaters and moviegoing throughout the telecast, with talent from impending releases sharing their favorite moviegoing experiences, while also debuting trailers for big releases such as Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, Lin-Manuel Miranda's summer musical In the Heights and Questlove's Hulu documentary Summer of Soul.
But what movie fans really came for was the big Oscars categories, to see who took home the coveted golden statue. The biggest winner of the night was Nomadland, which had Franci McDormand take home the Best Actress award as well as the Best Picture award. Other big winners for the night included The Father taking home best actor for Anthony Hopkins along with Best Adapted Screenplay.
BEST PICTURE
- Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)
- The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)
- Mank (Netflix)
- Minari (A24)
- Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)
- Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)
- The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
BEST ACTRESS
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
- Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
- Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
BEST DIRECTOR
- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
- Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
- David Fincher (Mank)
- Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
- Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
- One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers
- The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
- Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas
- Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
- Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
- The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
- Soul (Pixar)
- Onward (Pixar)
- Over the Moon (Netflix)
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)
- Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
- Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
- News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
- Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
- The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
- The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara, Diana Stoughton
- News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
- Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth
- Emma, Alexandra Byrne
- Mank, Trish Summerville
- Mulan, Bina Daigeler
- Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson
- Emma, Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze
- Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
- Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff
- Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
- Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
- Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard
- Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari, Emile Mosseri
- News of the World, James Newton Howard
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
- Fight for You, ("Judas and the Black Messiah")
- Hear My Voice, ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")
- Húsavík, ("Eurovision Song Contest")
- Io Si (Seen), ("The Life Ahead")
- Speak Now, ("One Night in Miami")
BEST FILM EDITING
- Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval
- The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten
BEST SOUND
- Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana
- Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer
- Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin
- News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum
- Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon
- Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
- The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
- Another Round (Denmark)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Romania)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
- Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
- My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
- Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)
- Crip Camp (Netflix)
- The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)
- Time (Amazon Studios)
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
- Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)
- A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)
- Do Not Split (Field of Vision)
- Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)
- A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)
BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED
- If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)
- Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)
- Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)
- Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)
- Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)
BEST SHORT FILM - LIVE ACTION
- Two Distant Strangers
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- White Eye