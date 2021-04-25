The biggest night in Hollywood has brought a new crop of Oscar Winners, with the 93rd Annual Academy Awards happening at Union Station in Los Angeles and the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center earlier tonight. It was a much different year for the legendary awards ceremony, following a prolonged lockdown during a pandemic that shut down most theaters in America. That didn't stop some excellent movies from being released over the course of the past twelve months. And they were celebrated accordingly.

ABC and Disney celebrated movie theaters and moviegoing throughout the telecast, with talent from impending releases sharing their favorite moviegoing experiences, while also debuting trailers for big releases such as Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, Lin-Manuel Miranda's summer musical In the Heights and Questlove's Hulu documentary Summer of Soul.

But what movie fans really came for was the big Oscars categories, to see who took home the coveted golden statue. The biggest winner of the night was Nomadland, which had Franci McDormand take home the Best Actress award as well as the Best Picture award. Other big winners for the night included The Father taking home best actor for Anthony Hopkins along with Best Adapted Screenplay.

BEST PICTURE

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

The Father (Sony Pictures Classics)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

BEST ACTRESS

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

David Fincher (Mank)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell

Judas and the Black Messiah, Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

Minari, Lee Isaac Chung

Sound of Metal, Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Soul (Pixar)

Onward (Pixar)

Over the Moon (Netflix)

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix)

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mank, Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

The Father, Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mark Ricker, Karen O'Hara, Diana Stoughton

News of the World, David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet, Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Ann Roth

Emma, Alexandra Byrne

Mank, Trish Summerville

Mulan, Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio, Massimo Cantini Parrini

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson

Emma, Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

Mank, Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams, Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio, Dalia Colli, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Soul, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Da 5 Bloods, Terence Blanchard

Mank, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari, Emile Mosseri

News of the World, James Newton Howard

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Fight for You, ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

Hear My Voice, ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

Húsavík, ("Eurovision Song Contest")

Io Si (Seen), ("The Life Ahead")

Speak Now, ("One Night in Miami")

BEST FILM EDITING

Sound of Metal, Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Father, Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman, Frédéric Thoraval

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Alan Baumgarten

BEST SOUND

Sound of Metal, Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Greyhound, Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

Mank, Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

News of the World, John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

Soul, Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

Collective (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

Crip Camp (Netflix)

The Mole Agent (Gravitas Ventures)

Time (Amazon Studios)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Colette (Time Travel Unlimited)

A Concerto Is a Conversation (Breakwater Studios)

Do Not Split (Field of Vision)

Hunger Ward (MTV Documentary Films)

A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix)

BEST SHORT FILM - ANIMATED

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix)

Burrow (Disney Plus/Pixar)

Genius Loci (Kazak Productions)

Opera (Beasts and Natives Alike)

Yes-People (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)