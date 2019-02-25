Another one bites the dust. Rami Malek won the Oscar for Best Actor at last night's Academy Awards and then fell off the stage after the event. The actor won the award for his portrayal of legendary rock and roll front man Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The biopic also won honors for Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing. Malek has been praised for his portrayal of Mercury in the movie and for nailing even the smallest mannerisms of the rock front man.

After the Best Picture award was given to Green Book and as people were beginning to clear out of the Dolby Theater, Rami Malek fell off of the stage with his Oscar in his hand. The actor looked surprised for a moment as people were asking if he was okay. He was then helped to his feet and the paramedics were called. The paramedics spent some time with the actor, but he appeared to be fine and was released to go take care of interviews backstage where he seemed perfectly fine.

Rami Malek gave an impassioned Oscars speech after winning his Best Actor award and genuinely seemed shocked that he had won. He gave a shout out to his mother, who was in the audience and wished that his father was alive to see all of his success. Additionally, he thanked his girlfriend and Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and girlfriend Lucy Boynton. You can read a portion of Malek's speech below.

"The one thing I can say about this, as an actor, there are so many of us who dream of one thing. Perhaps it's not this, it's just getting a job. The fact that I have this is beyond any expectation that myself or my family could have ever had. I'll just say that."

Backstage, Rami Malek celebrated and carried on with other interviews, not mentioning that he had recently taken a pretty good tumble from the stage. There isn't any footage of Freddie Mercury ever falling off of the stage, but he did once fall from some stairs on the stage and injured his leg really bad during a 1984 concert. An audio bootleg of the performance captures the moment and one can hear the crowd chanting, "Freddie Freddie Freddie." Mercury came back to the stage with some help and then finished the show while sitting down at the piano.

Stage falls are bound to happen and Rami Malek is extremely lucky that he wasn't hurt after falling. Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl fell from the stage while performing and broke his leg and also came back out to finish the show. The Edge from rock band U2 also fell from the stage once, but he did not sustain any injuries. With a name like The Edge, one would think that he'd be very careful about the edge of the stage. You can watch video of Malek's tumble and the aftermath below, thanks to the THTDI YouTube channel.