Ouija House sounds like an epic horror movie just from its cast alone. Not only does it feature cult icon and genre legend Dee Wallace in a key role, it also pairs two bad girls of the 2000s for the first time on screen, with Mischa Barton and Tara Reid uniting to fight evil. We have your first look at Ouija House, which promises to be a shocker.

Ouija House will be released September 4th, just in time for all the fun fall holiday events. This new supernatural thriller features an all-star cast that also includes Carly Schroeder and Chris Mulkey. The movie is being released on DVD and digital.

Ben Demaree (Hansel V. Gretel) directs from a screenplay by Justin Hawkins and Jeff Miller, based on a story by Miller. The movie had a successful world premiere at Texas Frightmare Weekend back in May.

Ouija House concerns a graduate student who, doing the last of her research on a book project she hopes will help her down-on-her-luck mother, brings friends to a house with a dark past, where they soon unwittingly summon an evil entity who decides to make the house part of its sinister game.

The film also stars Mark Grossman (from the new Mick Garris/Joe Dante film Nightmare Cinema), Grace Demarco, Derrick A. King, and scream queen Tiffany Shepis. Special features on the dvd will include cast/crew commentary and the official trailer. ITN Distribution is the worldwide sales agent and distributor.

Ouija House is produced by Miller (Clowntown),who also did the upcoming thriller The Toybox. The movie is a co-production between his Millman Productions and ITN Films. Stuart Alson of ITN, Ronnie D. Lee, David Coppa, Felix McNulty, Tom Hillery, Ray Young, Kwang Rae Choi, Thomas Webert, Ameer Fawaz, and Albert Avramovic are other Executive Producers. Dylan Matlock, Justin Hawkins, Tom Nagel, and Carly Schroeder are Co- Producers. Maytal Mizrahi is Associate Producer. Many otherClowntown and Toybox veterans return, including Ken Stachnik as Gaffer and Ryan Pilz as Production Designer.

The Toybox trailer arrived just yesterday, and it also stars Mischa Barton, teaming her up with another bad girl of 2000s cinema, Denise Richards. Mischa Barton appears to be collecting her own Avengers-like troupe of actresses who aren't finished with Hollywood just yet. The Toybox doesn't come out until September 14, but it will make a nice double feature with Ouija House when it arrives.

So all you old school O.C. fans better be paying attention. September belongs to Mischa Barton with the double release of The Toybox and Ouija House. We have both trailers for you to watch here, along with some art for Ouija House. Ouija House is arriving from ITN Movies.