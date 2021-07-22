After Ouija Shark made a splash with B-movie shark fans just over a year ago, Wild Eye Releasing has announced that the official sequel is currently filming with principal photography to be completed this year. Wild Eye Releasing has released a few screenshots from the movie to whet fans shark-sized appetites.

A team up between Wild Eye Releasing and Survival Zombie Films, Ouija Shark 2 will see fan favorite John Migliore from the first film revive his shield-slinging shark fighter dad Anthony, as well as taking over directing duties for the film. Also reprising their roles from the original film are Kylie Gough (as Illyana) and Simon Wheeldon (as Caldura). Deborah Jayne Reilly Smith appears as a mysterious new character named Cressida. Mike Trebilcock and Semetary Spawn will be providing the movie's dramatic score as well as some new songs for the film.

The film is packed with shark action special effects and promises to offer even more bizarre and inter-dimensional weirdness for fans than the first film. Migliore also penned the sequel's script. His previous projects include directing Creature from Cannibal Creek, about a group of cold-blooded cannibals that keep people in cages until they're ready to be butchered. One of the captives escapes, but dies in the surrounding forest. Nature soon takes a hand, reviving the former captive and turning him into a marauding beast.

Also Exorcism of the Dead, which is the story of Candace, a deeply troubled young woman who is possessed by an ambitious demon. Her family has tried every conventional method to heal her, but both medicine and psychology have failed. As a last resort, they reach out for aid from the church. They are unaware that the priest who arrives to deal with the situation has his own dark secrets

Poltergeist Encounters concerns a questionable group of paranormal investigators with their own web series who receive the offer of a lifetime: stay one night in a potentially haunted house for a large sum of money. What could possibly go wrong? It seems like easy money to Anton, team leader of the group, and privately, an unbeliever in the supernatural. Mick, Roach and Terrance are all investigators that take the entire situation far too lightly at first, before everything they believe changes. On that fateful night, they learn that it's all fun and games until things get real.

Migliore is excited about his Ouija Shark sequel, saying, "The world of Ouija Shark is steeped in both fantasy and the occult, making almost anything possible. I'm looking forward to providing more than a few surprises.". The first installment tells of a group of teenage girls who summon an ancient man-eating shark after messing with a spirit board that washes up on the beach. An occult specialist must enter the shark's realm to rid this world of the deadly spirit ghost once and for all.

Ouija Shark 2 is a the working title. It stars John Migliore as Anthony, Deborah Jayne Reilly Smith as Cressida, Kylie Gough as Illyana Simon Wheeldon as Caldura. No release date has been set.