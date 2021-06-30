Kristian Nairn, the fan favorite known for his role on the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, has picked up his next big role. The actor is set to play the pirate Wee John Feeney in Our Flag Means Death, a pirate comedy series currently in development at HBO Max. Actor and filmmaker Taika Waititi (JoJo Rabbit), who's executive producing and directing the pilot, will co-star as the infamous pirate Blackbeard.

Our Flag Means Death is created by David Jenkins, who serves as the series showrunner. It is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet, a "pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate." Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted executive produce the series alongside Waititi. It also sounds like Waititi's Blackbeard will be presented in a comedic manner, according to Jenkins in an interview about the series.

"Our Blackbeard is a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul and quite possibly insane," Jenkins said when Waititi's involvement was announced. "Only one man could play this role, and that is the great Taika Waititi. We're thrilled beyond measure he's decided to don the beard."

It was previously announced that Rhys Darby would be serving as the series lead by playing Bonnet. Kristian Nairn was one of six cast members that had just been added to the cast of the series. Also cast in other roles are Nathan Foad (Bloods) as Lucius; Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers, The Bubble) as Oluwande;, Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful, The Imitation Game) as both Captain Nigel Badminton and Chauncey Badminton;, Con O'Neill (Chernobyl, The Batman) as Izzy; and Vico Ortiz (Vida) as Bonifacia.

Kristian Nairn is certainly best known for playing Hodor in the first six seasons of Game of Thrones. Long one of the most mysterious characters of the show, the origins of Hodor were revealed in his final episode of the series. The role put him up for the Tearjerker Award at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. He has also used his fame gained from appearing on the series to pursue another career as a DJ, which includes touring with "Rave of Thrones" using music and themes from the show. Since appearing on Game of Thrones, Nairn picked up roles in movies like Mythica: The Godslayer, The Appearance, and Robin Hood The Rebellion and had a guest appearance on the police drama series The Rookie.

Waititi recently wrapped filming on Thor: Love and Thunder, which he directed and co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. He is also attached to the upcoming sports drama Next Goal Wins. His other upcoming projects include a live-action movie adaptation of Akira as well as a live-action installment of the Star Wars movie franchise. Waititi is also set to write, direct, and executive produce animated shows for Netflix based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

A release date hasn't yet been set for Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max. In the meantime, fans can revisit Nairn's role as Hodor by watching every episode of Game of Thrones on the streamer. This news comes to us from Variety.