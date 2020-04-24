Netflix's Outer Banks is seeing some geography criticism from North Carolina locals. The series, which just debuted on April 15th, takes place in North Carolina, though it shoots in South Carolina. The action-adventure mystery teen drama series was created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke. Pate has responded to the criticism, though it's unclear if the locals will accept this or not.

Outer Banks was originally supposed to shoot in North Carolina, but decided to move to South Carolina after the controversial House Bill 2, aka the "bathroom bill," passed. Regardless, it seems that the show has taken some geographic liberties, which have been pointed out on social media. In Episode 4, the cast of the show take a ferry from OBX (Outer Banks) to Chapel Hill. Numerous North Carolinians have pointed out that this journey is 250 miles and it's actually over dry land. The North Carolina Ferry System had this to say on social media.

"In case you're bingeing The Outer Banks on Netflix and wondering... no, there is not a North Carolina ferry route between Chapel Hill and the Outer Banks. But we can dream, can't we?"

The Town of Nag's Head, N.C., also pointed out the geographic snafu on social media. In response to a previous comment about the ferry ride being long in Netflix's Outer Banks, the town's social media account added, "And a bit bumpy, too, going over all of those buildings and cars and such." Netflix's latest show is getting a lot criticism on social media, but a lot of the North Carolina residents say that the show is actually pretty good, despite the geographical errors.

However, the Outer Banks creators are more than aware of their geographic choices. In fact, they even claim to have done it on purpose. Showrunner Jonas Pate was recently asked about the situation. As it turns out, the Netflix show is a work of fiction that isn't based on reality. He had this to say.

"The world of Outer Banks is an amalgam of both Carolina coasts... There's things like, you know, Chapel Hill is not on the water, when they take the tug boat over there. It's a fantasy geography based on a myriad of experiences all based on the Carolina coast. I just want to make it clear we're making no attempt at geographical reality."

Netflix's Outer Banks follows a group of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina who are called "Pogues." They are determined to find out what happened to the missing father of the group's ringleader, John B. Along the way, they discover a legendary treasure that is tied to John B's father. The show has been getting a good reaction from viewers and critics, but North Carolina residents are still annoyed at the geography errors. Newsweek was one of the first to pick up on the North Carolina problems with Netflix's Outer Banks.