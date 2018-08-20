Netflix knows you've got a lot to do around the Holidays. And it's sometimes difficult to drive out to the local theater for whatever big movie is currently playing to the masses. So they have some exciting plans this fall and winter, keeping you warm and cozy at home. One of their biggest releases will be the upcoming Netflix original movie Outlaw King. And it promises to be a streaming blockbuster in its own right.

You've seen him in Star Trek as Captain James T. Kirk. He's Wonder Woman's main squeeze Steve Trevor in the World of DC. Now, he takes on a real-life hero from history, as Chris Pine transforms into Robert the Bruce.

Chris Pine stars in David Mackenzie's Outlaw King, which is launching globally on Netflix November 9. So it will be locked and loaded for all you good folks who need to sneak a movie on your favorite device while dealing with family during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Outlaw King tells the untold, true story of Robert the Bruce who transforms from defeated nobleman to outlaw hero during the oppressive occupation of medieval Scotland by Edward I of England. Despite grave consequences, Robert seizes the Scottish crown and rallies an impassioned group of men to fight back against the mighty army of the tyrannical King and his volatile son, the Prince of Wales. Filmed in Scotland, Outlaw King reunites director David Mackenzie with star Chris Pine alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh and Billy Howle.

David Mackenzie previously directed Chris Pine in the Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water, which garnered a nod for Best Picture of the Year, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Jeff Bridges, Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing. It was also nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Picture Drama category as well as best screenplay.

Joining Chris Pine in this high adventure is an ensemble cast worthy of the cinemaplex. He will star alongside Tony Curran, Stephen Dillane, James Cosmo, and Sam Spruell. The screenplay comes from Bash Doran and James MacInnes and David Mackenzie, with additional writing from Mark Bomback and David Harrower. Barry Ackroyd serves as the director of photography, with costumer designer Jane Petrie and editor Jake Roberts rounding out the team.

Outlaw King will will debut as the Opening Night Film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Then just one month later in November, Netflix subscribers will be able to hold their own premiere right from the comforts of their couch. Netflix streaming services have provided us with the trailer, which puts Chris Pine on horseback. It'll be almost a year before we see him return as Steve Trevor in next summer's Wonder Woman 1984, and it sounds like he may be done with his time as James T. Kirk in the Star Trek universe. So enjoy him as a medieval folk hero in Outlaw King.