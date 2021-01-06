Netflix has released a new trailer for their upcoming movie Outside the Wire. Marvel Cinematic Universe star Anthony Mackie stars as a futuristic android soldier in the mysterious sci-fi thriller, which was helmed by 1408 director Mikael Håfström. Set in the future, Harp (Damson Idris), a drone pilot, is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for Leo (Anthony Mackie), a robot supersoldierr, tasked with locating a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Outside the Wire begins streaming January 15th, exclusively on Netflix.

As seen in the first Outside the Wire trailer, the story takes place in 2036, as America serves as a peacekeeping force. Human troops on both sides are supported by robot combatants called Gumps and drone pilots, who are monitoring skirmishes from thousands of miles away. But after headstrong drone pilot Lieutenant Harp (Damson Idris) disobeys a direct order to intervene in a conflict, the Army deploys him to a military outpost to confront the human costs of his button-pushing.

Lieutenant Harp's expectations of guarding a fence are later upended when his new commanding officer Captain Leo (Anthony Mackie) announces plans to infiltrate the demilitarized zone and apprehend Viktor Koval (Pilou Asbæk), a warlord who intends to launch a network of dormant nuclear weapons. Soon, Harp learns that his theoretical experience as a drone pilot means little out on the battlefield under enemy attack - especially after discovering that Leo is an A.I.-enhanced supersoldier whose strength, speed, and demand for results promise to turn his real-world education into a trial by fire.

In addition to Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris, Outside the Wire also stars Enzo Cilenti as Miller, Emily Beecham as Sofiya, Michael Kelly as Eckhart, and Pilou Asbæk as Victor Koval. Mikael Håfström directed the movie from a screenplay by Rob Yescombe and Rowan Athale, which is based on a story by Rob Yescombe. Aside from the aforementioned details, not much else is known about the upcoming movie, though the trailers make it seem like an all-out sci-fi thriller with intense action. Mackie is no stranger to action, thanks to his role as The Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to his latest Netflix project Outside the Wire, Anthony Mackie will also star in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier later this year. The MCU Disney+ series was supposed to premiere in the fall and be the first of the MCU shows on the streaming service, but those plans had to be changed, due to the public health crisis, which delayed the production. WandaVision will now be the first MCU show as it premieres on January 15th. Outside the Wire was produced by Ben Pugh, Erica Steinberg, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Anthony Mackie, and Jason Spire. You can check out the latest trailer for the movie above, thanks to the official Netflix YouTube channel. You can also see a new poster for Outside the Wire below.