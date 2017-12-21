The first trailer for the Overboard remake is here. Whether we like it or not, Hollywood is remaking a lot of movies, be it classics or movies that are somehow memorable, even if they weren't all that good in the first place. Sure, some people like the original Overboard, but it's very much something that's of its own time and isn't what most would consider a classic. Still, it's been given the remake treatment and now we have our first trailer to see how it's going to play out.

As with many movies these days, the Overboard remake is taking a gender-swapped approach. In this version, Anna Faris takes on the Kurt Russell role, with Eugenio Derbez taking the place of Goldie Hawn. In this version, a spoiled, wealthy yacht owner (Derbez) is thrown overboard and becomes the target of revenge from his mistreated employee (Faris). How did this man become wealthy enough to own a yacht? It's totally unclear. But based on this trailer, it looks like he's just a rich jerk who has always been rich.

This footage probably isn't going to do a lot to get people excited about an Overboard remake. Most of the jokes fall flat and every gag in the movie seems to be going for the lowest possible hanging fruit. It does feature most of the same story beats though, with Eugenio Derbez falling off of his fancy yacht, resulting in a bout of amnesia. This leads Anna Faris to trick him into thinking they're married. The premise was always a bit problematic, as it essentially, in its original form, revolves around a man praying on a woman suffering from amnesia.

Still, with that said, this doesn't seem like the kind of thing you really need to mark down on your calendar for next year. But if you still want to, it comes out on April 20. Yes, on 4/20. Granted, there are probably better things one can do with their time on such a day. Not to mention that the long-awaited Super Troopers 2 also arrives in theaters on the very same day, which might be a better option.

Eva Longoria also stars in the movie as Anna Faris' friend who helps her plot against the wealthy yacht owner that wronged her. Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher co-wrote the script and co-directed the Overboard remake. The original, which was released 30 years ago in 1987, made just $26.7 million at the domestic box office when it was initially released, but has somehow stayed in the pop culture consciousness enough to make it a memorable and, for some, beloved movie. At least enough to justify a remake. Be sure to check out the trailer for the Overboard remake, courtesy of the Movieclips Trailers YouTube channel, for yourself below.