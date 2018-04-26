The Cloverfield franchise just got a little bit more interesting. The WWII movie Overlord, which arrives in theaters later this year, has long been suspected of being the next installment in the sci-fi series. However, J.J. Abrams made it clear at Paramount's CinemaCon presentation this year that Overlord is not a secret Cloverfield movie. Alright, so what will Overlord be then? According to Rooster Teeth's Eric Vespe on Twitter, it will be Bad Robot's first ever R-rated movie. Vespe also posted a reaction to the footage that was shown from the movie, which sounds really crazy.

"Overlord looked way up my alley, by the way. Set against the backdrop of D-Day, a squad of soldiers stumble upon a Nazi bunker with some real crazy s***, including a French woman's decapitated head asking for help. Yes, please, thank you."

Overlord takes place on the eve of D-Day and features a group of American paratroopers who are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion's success. However, as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. The soldiers wind up fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment. Given that premise, it certainly sounds like it could be a Cloverfield movie and, given the relative amount of secrecy surrounding the project, it's no wonder it was suspected to be one.

So what's going on with the actual, next Cloverfield movie then? J.J. Abrams promised that Cloverfield 4 is happening still, but beyond that virtually no details have been made available. It will follow in the footsteps of The Cloverfield Paradox, which was released straight to Netflix following the Super Bowl earlier this year. Unfortunately, both fans and critics didn't seem to respond very well to the movie, as it currently has a 16 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, to go with a 46 percent audience score.

Given the love that people have for the original Cloverfield and the surprise 2016 follow-up, 10 Cloverfield Lane, the reaction to the third movie in the franchise was disappointing, even if it did explain how all of these movies could be very loosely connected to one another. With that, the door is wide open for what Cloverfield 4 could possibly be. A rumor has suggested that a J.J. Abrams-produced movie starring Daisy Ridley titled Kolma could end up being a Cloverfield movie, but that has yet to be confirmed in any way. There was also the rumor that suggested A Quiet Place was going to be a Cloverfield movie, but that wound up not being the case either.

For now, what lies ahead for the franchise is a mystery, which is actually befitting the Cloverfield brand. As for Overlord? If a bizarre zombie movie set in WWII sounds like something you're still interested in, Bad Robot and Paramount are releasing the movie in theaters on October 26.