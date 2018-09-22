Overlord is still a few months away from hitting theaters, but we have received a new propaganda-style poster to tide us over and it's pretty creepy. The J.J. Abrams-produced film is directed by Julius Avery and was written by Billy Ray and Mark L. Smith. Abrams recently stated that Overlord is a war movie while also being a horror film, mixed with action and drama. Ultimately, the producer calls the project a strange concoction, which sounds about right after looking at the promotional material for the movie.

The last Overlord poster that was released showed off a bunch of paratroopers being dropped off into a crazy warzone, crafted in blood. The latest poster is less bloody, but more on the horrifying side of things. There's an image of the Nazi ghoulish experiments all lined up and it says, "Stop the Unstoppable" at the top. It's a pretty striking image that looks like real-life war time propaganda from World War II. The awesome artwork was done by Mondo's Jay Shaw and it would look awesome on the wall of any horror fan's house.

Overlord is a story about Nazis, D-Day, and then soldiers who have to deal with unspeakable horrors. The movie takes place on the eve of D-Day during World War II when American paratroopers get caught behind enemy lines due to their plane crashing. They were originally on a mission to take out a German radio tower outside of Normandy, but they end up finding something else instead. While the paratroopers believe that they are fighting off normal Nazis, they soon find out they are actually battling horrifying, bloody, and violent creatures that are a result of a secret Nazi experiment.

While some fans are hoping that Overlord will be a secret Cloverfield movie (Cloverlord), J.J. Abrams shot those hopes down earlier this year at CinemaCon. The initial story for the movie was conceived by Abrams and screenwriter Billy Ray. Ray ended up writing the script, which was later polished by Mark L. Smith. Paramount acquired the film in 2017 and it was later revealed that Julius Avery was on board to helm the project. Overlord was supposed to be the fourth installment in the Cloverfield franchise, but the idea was abandoned. Work on a proper Cloverfield sequel is currently in development, according to Abrams.

Overlord hits theaters on November 9th, and stars Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell, Jacob Anderson, Dominic Applewhite, Pilou Asbaek, Iain de Caestecker, John Magaro, Mathilde Ollivier, and Bokeem Woodbine. The film is set to make its world premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. The Overlord trailer with AC/DC's "Hells Bells" is an insane over-the-top adventure that shows a lot of promise. Hopefully the film is able to live up to the bad ass trailer. You can check out the awesome new poster for horror film below, thanks to the Overlord Twitter account.