A brand new poster for the upcoming WWI zombie thriller Overlord has arrived online. The movie comes from J.J. Abrams' production company Bad Robot and, though he's not in the director's chair for this one, as he's busy filming Star Wars 9, this very much looks like something he would cook up. In any case, this movie looks absolutely nuts so far and this latest poster is further evidence that it should be on your radar heading into the fall season.

The poster itself is pretty simple, but there's some heavy-handedness to its first-glance straightforwardness. We see a plane dropping in some paratroopers to what we can presume is a pretty nasty warzone. Or at least that's what it looks like. What's really going on here is a blood splatter that hints at the carnage coming our way. The top of the poster also proudly boasts that the movie comes from producer J.J. Abrams, with the sharp title design at the bottom. Simple, cool and effective.

Overlord was originally expected to be the next entry in the Cloverfield franchise. While it certainly looks like something that would be right at home in that universe, based on the first trailer, it's been confirmed that this will stand on its own. While much of what we're going to see remains secretive, the movie centers on a group of soldiers who parachute into Nazi German ahead of D-Day to carry out an important mission, only to discover a secret lab dealing in bizarre experiments that result in zombie-like creatures. Is it possible that this could still turn out to be part of the Cloverfield universe? Anything is possible, but don't get your hopes up at this point.

The cast includes Jovan Adepo (The Leftovers), Wyatt Russell (22 Jump Street), Pilou Asbaek (Ghost in the Shell), Mathilde Ollivier (The Misfortunes of Francois Jane), John Magaro (The Big Short), Iain de Caestecker (Not Another Happy Ending) and Dominic Applewhite (The King's Speech). Julius Avery, whose only other feature as a director is Son of a Gun, is at the helm working from a script by Billy Ray and Mark L. Smith. Ray cooked up the story and worked with Smith on the screenplay. Quentin Tarantino actually selected Smith to work on his Star Trek movie, so there is a lot of intriguing talent involved in this project.

Jo Burn, Jon Cohen and Cory Bennett Lewis are on board as executive producers, alongside J.J. Abrams. Paramount Pictures isn't set to release Overlord in theaters until November 9. However, the movie will be holding its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, which kicks off on September 20. So we should be hearing word on whether or not this is the awesome genre flick it looks like it very well could be sooner rather than later. Be sure to check out the new poster from the official Overlord Movie Twitter account for yourself below.