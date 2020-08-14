Sharon Osbourne promises that the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne biopic won't be a "Hallmark rock movie" like Bohemian Rhapsody. The movie will be for adults and it will not hold back, which sounds like the only way to properly tell the story of Osbourne's life from 1979 to 1996. The project is currently in active development, though Ozzy himself doesn't know much about it. "Don't ask me anything about it," the singer said earlier this year. "My family are involved, and I said to my wife, 'Good luck.' To get my three kids to agree on one thing, you've got to get up really early in the morning."

Rock biopics have seen some great success over the years, with Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman getting new generations into the music of Queen and Elton John, respectively. "Our film will be a lot more real," Sharon Osbourne says. "We don't want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that. We're not making it for kids. It's an adult movie for adults." She then described Bohemian Rhapsody as a "Hallmark rock movie" that was not true to the real timeline and made the events of the story "nice." She adds, "[Bohemian Rhapsody] turned a whole generation onto Queen's music that had never heard before. So with that, it was phenomenal. But I don't think it was a great movie."

According to Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon wants to get an unknown actor to portray him on the big screen. "It's about Sharon and I, and our relationship. It's how we met, fell in love and how we married. She's my other half," Ozzy says. "She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her. We celebrated 38 years of marriage just recently." Osbourne's son Jack is producing the movie and is keeping his lips sealed on details.

Ultimately, Sharon Osbourne hopes that the Ozzy Osbourne biopic "will be a story that everybody can relate to. You don't have to be a fan of the music, because it's a story about a survivor." She continues, "No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again. It's just an amazing story of overcoming everything that's thrown at you in your life." Ozzy has certainly been through his fair share of obstacles over the years.

The Ozzy Osbourne biopic will begin when he was thrown out of the pioneering heavy metal band Black Sabbath. From there, it will chronicle his drug and alcohol-fueled solo career, while also going through his relationship with Sharon. There's a lot of ground to cover, so it will be very interesting to see how it turns out, and how it compares to Bohemian Rhapsody at the box office. The interview with the Osbournes was originally conducted by Rolling Stone.