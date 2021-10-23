It was probably just a matter of time before Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne had their lives portrayed on the big screen. An all-new biopic is now in the works that will delve into the love story between the two famous Osbournes, centering on their "decades-long bond - one that exploded to the heights of pop culture with the flagship MTV reality series The Osbournes." The project is in development at Sony Pictures with Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) is writing the screenplay.

"Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together," said Sharon Osbourne in a statement. "We're thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen."

Sharon is also producing the feature with her children Jack Osbourne and Aimee Osbourne through their Osbourne Media banner. Michele Anthony and David Blackman are also producing on behalf of Polygram Entertainment. Andrew Giannetti will oversee for Sony Pictures. Ozzy's music will be incorporated with tracks from his musical career including songs from Black Sabbath and his solo work.

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne married in 1982 and have three children together, Aimee, Kelly and Jack. Over the years, the famous couple has had their differences and both would be quick to admit that. However, their feelings for one another would always prevail, even when the pair briefly split in 2016 amid reports of Ozzy having an affair. Last year, while Sharon was still a part of The Talk, she opened up about her love life with the famous rocker.

"Speaking for the older ladies here: when you're in a relationship, your relationship has highs and lows. And depending on where you are with your relationship, you love each other more," Sharon said on the show. "Sex changes that it's not just about the sex, it's about the intimacy. It's about being with that person that you love. They love you. It just changes."

She added, "Those goosebumps that you got changes to something else. It's a warmth. It's a respect. It is a feeling of love and comfort, so those butterflies change to that comfort. The thing is, if somebody moves you in a certain way, you love them. You make love. It's the best thing in the world."

The Osbourne family also participated in the reality television craze of the 2000s by launching their own show The Osbournes in 2002. It provided a sneak peek into the lives of Sharon, Ozzy, and their children Jack and Kelly. It was a success as it became one of the most-viewed shows ever when it premiere on MTV. It would ultimately run for four seasons before concluding in 2005. During that time, The Osbournes won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program.

Nobody has been named to play Ozzy and Sharon in the planned biopic. Whoever gets these tasks will be in for a challenge. Meanwhile, other musical biopics are also in the works for several other famous stars, including Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Amy Winehouse, and Bob Marley. This news comes to us from Variety.