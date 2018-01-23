Universal Pictures has unveiled a new poster for Pacific Rim Uprising. This new one-sheet offers a glimpse at a group of Jaegers that are standing tall, "rising up" against humanity's common enemy, the kaiju. This poster reveals that these Jaeger robots have some much different weapons this time around. The studio also announced that this poster arrives just before the final trailer will debut tomorrow, January 24, although an exact time for the trailer debut has not yet been given.

With this movie now exactly two months away from hitting theaters on March 23, it will continue the story from the first Pacific Rim, helping to solidify a new cinematic universe. Pacific Rim: Uprising director Steven S. DeKnight revealed in an interview back in October that this movie was always intended to be a "launching pad" for a Pacific Rim movie franchise that would open other worlds, and that he has been discussing a potential third movie with the studio, which would expand the universe even further, and allow for spin-offs and much more. Whether or not that comes to fruition remains to be seen, but if it does, this sequel will have to perform much better than its predecessor at the box office.

While director Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim was universally praised by critics in 2013, it didn't exactly set the box office on fire, at least not in the United States. The movie earned just $101.8 million in North America, but it fared considerably better overseas, with an international haul of $309.2 million for a worldwide total of $411 million, from a whopping $190 million budget. More than a quarter of its worldwide haul came from China, which opened with $45.2 million en route to $111.9 million, making it the top worldwide market, even surpassing the North American haul. This impressive showing in China, along with Legendary Pictures being purchased by the Chinese company Dalian Wanda Group, was said to be integral to this sequel moving forward, with production starting in November 2016.

This sequel centers on Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), a rebellious and once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity's victory against the monstrous Kaiju. Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father's legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi), who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.

The cast includes Scott Eastwood as Jake's gifted rival pilot Nate Lambert, Cailee Spaeny playing 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara Namani, Adria Arjona as Jules Reyes, Tian Jing as Liwen Shao, and original Pacific Rim stars Charlie Day and Burn Gorman reprising their roles as Pacific Rim Uprising is directed by Steven S. DeKnight (Netflix's Daredevil, STARZ's Spartacus) from a screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Kira Snyder and Steven S. DeKnight and T.S. Nowlin, based on a story by Steven S. DeKnight and T.S. Nowlin, and based on characters created by Travis Beacham. Thomas Tull, Mary Parent, Jon Jashni, Cale Boyter, Guillermo del Toro, John Boyega, Femi Oguns produce, with Eric McLeod serving as an executive producer. Take a look at the new poster below, courtesy of Universal Pictures, and check back tomorrow for the new trailer.