Let's just be honest, and at risk of stating the biggest understatement of all time, 2020 so far has not been all that. This is something that has not gone unnoticed by fans of Pacific Rim with many recently coming to the realization that the science fiction action movie takes place in, you guessed it, 2020. Set in a grim, possibly even grimmer, version of this year, Pacific Rim depicts a world where the monstrous Kaiju have emerged from beneath the depths of the ocean, with our only hope of fighting them a small band of soldiers and their giant robots known as Jaegers. Fans were unsurprised to learn of this equally-awful alternate version of 2020, with many declaring that we should prepare ourselves for the Kaiju's arrival.

pacific rim takes place in 2020 and the kaiju haven't emerged yet. but seeing how this year is going, we should be prepared. — 🍂 @ semi-hiatus (@starwuxian) May 11, 2020

Some fans have even gone so far as to suggest that the emergence of giant world-destroying monsters would actually be good news in comparison to what the year has been like so far.

I feel like the arrival of kaiju would actually be TOO GOOD of news for 2020 — Misandrosaurus Bex (@bexone) May 12, 2020

Others even feel that should 2020 give us gigantic battle-ready robots, that this could be considered a triumph of 2020.

If it gives us giant fighting mechs I'll call it a success — niki @ cloud loving hours (@Niki_fury) May 12, 2020

Most fans though simply stated that, even if the news were to announce the attack of the legendary Kaiju, this would barely even register on their radar, with many no doubt reacting with am indifference that can only come from being beaten down one too many times.

Honestly with everything that's happened this year I doubt pacific rim kaiju's wouldn't even surprise me.



I'd see the news and be like "Oh, would you look at that. This might as well happen too!" — David Fischer (@david_SXR123) May 12, 2020

This fan has even gone so far as to begin advertising for a fellow Jaeger pilot just in case things in 2020 really do devolve surge into giant monster territory.

With this realization, I would like to announce I am now seeking drift-compatible companions for the end of the world pic.twitter.com/IADWabCMQq — Aurelia (@canaryfish) May 12, 2020

Pacific Rim begins in 2013 when an interdimensional portal called "the Breach" opens at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, from which giant monsters, the Kaiju, emerge, destroying various cities across the Pacific Rim. In response, humanity builds massive robots called Jaegers, which are controlled simultaneously by two pilots whose minds are locked in a neural bridge, to combat the monsters.

Forwarding to 2020, the war has continued to rage on and now even the Jaegers are proving nearly defenseless in the face of the relentless Kaiju. On the verge of defeat, the forces defending mankind have no choice but to turn to two unlikely heroes, a washed-up former pilot and an untested trainee, who are teamed to drive a legendary but seemingly obsolete Jaeger from the past. Together, they stand as mankind's last hope against the mounting apocalypse. The movie is directed by Guillermo del Toro, and stars Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, Robert Kazinsky, Max Martini and Ron Perlman.

Should the Kaiju make an appearance, it is more likely during the 2020 we've had to cause a lot of eye-rolling rather than powerful cries about "canceling the apocalypse". Compared to what the world has been dealing with so far, it certainly would not be the strangest bit of news to come out of this year. Pacific Rim was released back in 2013 via Warner Bros. Studios.