This March, the Kaiju and Jaegers are taking over the big screen once again in Legendary Entertainment's Pacific Rim Uprising, the follow up to the 2013 monster hit Pacific Rim. Directed by Steven S. DeKnight, Pacific Rim Uprising stars John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Jake Pentecost, who inspires a new generation to become the biggest heroes to ever walk the earth. The epic adventure also stars Scott Eastwood, Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day.

The Art and Making of Pacific Rim Uprising showcases the incredible concept art for the film and is filled with a wealth of behind-the-scenes insights and imagery. Bringing a whole new generation of recruits, Jaegers, and Kaiju to the screen required the creation of hugely imaginative designs, as well as the casting of a remarkable group of young actors for a groundbreaking international shoot. This deluxe book charts the full process of realizing DeKnight's expansive vision through a wide range of remarkable visuals and interviews with the key cast and crew.

Also featuring a wide range of special features, including booklets, foldouts, and stickers, The Art and Making of Pacific Rim Uprising is the ultimate journey into the ongoing epic battle between Jaegers and Kaiju. The book was written by Daniel Wallace, with a foreword from Pacific Rim Uprising director Steven S. DeKnight. The Art and Making of Pacific Rim Uprising will be released just three days before the movie hits theaters, going up against Midnight Sun, Sherlock Gnomes and Unsane. The early box office projections for Pacific Rim Uprising claim the sequel will only take in $20 million for its opening weekend, with a projected domestic total of $49 million. There has been talk of an entire Pacific Rim universe being created, but that may depend on how this sequel fares at the box office.

Daniel Wallace is the author or coauthor of more than two dozen books, including The Joker, The Jedi Path, Man of Steel: Inside the Legendary World of Superman, DC Comics Year by Year, The Marvel Encyclopedia, and the New York Times best-selling Star Wars: The New Essential Guide to Characters. Steven S. DeKnight attended the University of California at Santa Cruz, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Theater Arts, and went on to earn an MFA in playwriting from UCLA. He wrote for the groundbreaking Buffy the Vampire Slayer series and wrote, directed, and produced on Angel, Smallville, and Dollhouse before creating and showrunning Spartacus for Starz. Most recently, he served as executive producer and showrunner for the first season of the Marvel/Netflix series Daredevil and directed Pacific Rim Uprising. He lives in Los Angeles.

Celebrated for its unwavering dedication to quality, Insight Editions is a publisher of innovative books and collectibles that push the boundaries of creativity, design, and production. Through its acclaimed film, television, and gaming program, Insight strives to produce unique books and products that provide new ways to engage with fan-favorite characters and stories. Under this program, Insight has published books covering the worlds of Star Wars, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Destiny, Assassin's Creed, Halo, Diablo, World of Warcraft, and the Harry Potter films, among many others. Insight's award-winning art, photography, and sports titles celebrate the artistry and history of a wide-range of subjects that include the Rolling Stones, John Lennon, Kurt Cobain, Johnny Cash, the San Francisco Giants, and the Dallas Cowboys. Other divisions include a line of deluxe stationery products, as well as a children's imprint, Insight Kids. For more information, visit InsightEditions.com, and take a look at the new artwork from this book below.