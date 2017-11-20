If you're a Pacific Rim super-fan who's looking forward to the new Pacific Rim Uprising sequel, then you'll be excited to learn that a new contest will give you a chance to be a part of the actual movie itself. Legendary Entertainment has announced the 'Hall of Heroes' competition, offering two fans the chance to become a part of the movie and take their place alongside Pacific Rim's most legendary heroes. Unleash your creativity and show off how Pacific Rim has inspired you. It can be anything, from Jaeger cosplay, fan videos, Kaiju body art, stories, music and more. Winners will be chosen by Pacific Rim Uprising director Steven S. DeKnight, and featured in the new movie as part of the PPDC's Hall of Heroes.

The contest was introduced today with a new video featuring John Boyega, who plays Jake Pentecost in the sequel, the son of Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) from the first movie. The actor reveals in this video that Pacific Rim has some of the most passionate fans in the world, with this contest giving them an opportunity to put that passion on display, with two Pacific Rim super fans chosen to be part of the movie, showcased as part of the Shatterdome's Hall of Heroes, which John Boyega reveals is a, "memorial that shows holograms of all the greatest Jaeger pilots throughout the history of the Kaiju war." Fans can enter this contest starting today at GoJaeger.com, which includes the following introductory message you can see below.

"Do you have what it takes to become a Jaeger Pilot? Welcome to Jaeger Academy, where you will learn to pilot the most powerful machines to ever walk the Earth, and become the most heroic version of yourself. Enlist now to test yourself in Pan Pacific Defense Corps missions for the chance to become immortalized in the Hall of Heroes, have your name in the film credits, name a Jaeger from the film, and more! Join the Uprising now to stand tall for all humanity."

The globe-spanning conflict between otherworldly monsters of mass destruction and the human-piloted super-machines built to vanquish them was only a prelude to the all-out assault on humanity in Pacific Rim Uprising. John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) stars as the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity's victory against the monstrous "Kaiju." Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father's legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi), who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.

Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious' Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale. Pacific Rim Uprising is directed by Steven S. DeKnight (Netflix's Daredevil, STARZ's Spartacus) and also stars Jing Tian, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day. You can take a look at the video introducing this new contest, along with another video introducing the Jaeger Academy, and you can visit GoJaeger.com to enter this contest.