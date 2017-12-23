There's an uprising happening this spring. And it will see the return of everyone's favorite robot. Today we get a new Pacific Rim 2 poster from Japan, which features the rebuffed and rebooted Gipsy Danger.

Yes, meet Gipsy Danger Avenger as the Jaeger returns to fight a new threat. Legendary Pictures and Universal Pictures have debuted this new Japanese poster, which should appeal to Manga and anime lovers worldwide. Her new heart is blazing with a fire that won't be extinguished this time.

Shortly after helping to save the resistance as Finn in this December's mega-blockbuster smash hit The Last Jedi, John Boyega returns to the big screen in Pacific Rim Uprising as a promising young Jaeger pilot trying to keep the legacy of his father alive. He is joined in the sequel by a stellar ensemble cast that also includes rising star Scott Eastwood, last seen in Suicide Squad and Fate of the Furious. The movie also features Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day.

The globe-spanning conflict between otherworldly monsters of mass destruction and the human-piloted super-machines built to vanquish them was only a prelude to the all-out assault on humanity in Pacific Rim Uprising. John Boyega is the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity's victory against the monstrous "Kaiju." Jake has since abandoned his training only to become caught up in a criminal underworld. But when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father's legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi)-who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war. As they seek justice for the fallen, their only hope is to unite together in a global uprising against the forces of extinction.

Jake is joined by gifted rival pilot Lambert (The Fate of the Furious' Scott Eastwood) and 15-year-old Jaeger hacker Amara (newcomer Cailee Spaeny), as the heroes of the PPDC become the only family he has left. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale.

Pacific Rim Uprising is directed by Steven S. DeKnight. The movie opens in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D theaters on March 23, 2018. To help everyone prepare for this battle of the ages, we have the latest sneak peek in the form of this very cool Japanese poster. The first Pacific Rim did okay in the states, but it was a big seller overseas, especially in Asian countries, where its mythological roots in Robots and Giant Monsters lie. So expected to see quite a Japanese and Chinese influenced weaved into its structure, as this latest one-sheet suggests.