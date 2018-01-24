The final trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising is here. It's been nearly five years, but we're finally getting that long-awaited sequel to Pacific Rim very soon. Even though Guillermo Del Toro isn't in the director's chair this time around, it looks like there's going to be plenty of giant monster and giant robot action to go around, as evidenced by this new footage. Will this be able to live up to the first Pacific Rim? Or will this be a disappointing rehash? We'll know in the very near future but for now, you can check out this new trailer.

Pacific Rim: Uprising is poised to be one of the first true blockbusters of the year. Or, at the very least, it has the potential to be one. The first Pacific Rim didn't make quite as much money as the studio would have liked, but that didn't stop them from seeing the franchise potential in something like this. For that reason, we're getting Pacific Rim 2, which is set to arrive in theaters on March 23. Since so many big movies have been making their way to theaters in recent years, March has actually become a rather premium month for blockbusters. Not having to compete with some of the summer's biggest movies could be a big benefit for this movie.

The Pacific Rim sequel centers on Jake Pentecost (John Boyega), the son of Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) from the first movie. Jake was a once-promising Jaeger pilot who has abandoned his training in favor of a life in the criminal underworld. However, when an even more unstoppable threat, aka bigger monsters, begin to tear through the world's cities, he is given another chance to live up the legacy left behind by his father, who gave his life in order to help save the world. Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) is now leading the fight against the Kaiju threat with a new generation of Jaeger pilots who have to band together in order to save the world.

Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil) directs this time around with a cast that includes some familiar faces, like Charlie Day, and some new ones, Like Scott Eastwood as Nate Lambert, a rival pilot to Jake Pentecost. If all goes well, this won't be the last Pacific Rim movie we see, as Universal Pictures and Legendary have potential plans for an entire universe that would include more movies, possible TV shows and other content. But that all depends on whether or not people show up to see Pacific Rim 2.

Pacific Rim made $411 million worldwide in 2013, which is a respectable amount of money. But when you factor in the $190 million production budget, it becomes much less impressive. That means the sequel is probably going to have to make even more than its predecessor to justify further sequels in the cinematic universe that is reportedly being planned. And it also probably needs to achieve at least a decent level of critical success in order to pull that off. We're still going to have to wait a bit for the first reviews to arrive, but you can check out the new trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising, courtesy of Legendary Pictures, for yourself below.