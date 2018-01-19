Rotten Tomatoes has revealed that Paddington 2 is the best reviewed movie of all time, knocking out the previous record holder Toy Story 2. To celebrate, the movie review site notified Paddington 2 director Paul King to share the news. The director noted that the Paddington Bear movies are a "real labor of love" and that many people put their "heart and soul" into the projects for months and even years. The movie has been a critical success since its release in the United States on January 12, 2018 and worldwide since December.

As of this writing, Paddington 2 has 164 consecutive Fresh Ratings, beating out Disney's Toy Story 2, which previously held the record at 163 consecutive Fresh Ratings. As for the rest of the current competition, Ladybird was in the running for quite a while until it received one Rotten review on the site, leaving Paddington 2 to come in and swoop up the best reviewed movie of all time on Rotten Tomatoes. Since nothing wholesome really wins anymore, some trolls will more than likely head over and throw down some negative reviews for the children's movies.

Paddington 2 director Paul King spoke to Rotten Tomatoes about his excitement for the movie becoming the best reviewed movie of all time on the site. His enthusiasm is evident and he's quick to note that it was a big team effort. The director also added a fun poke at actor Hugh Grant. He had this to say.

"The Paddington films are a real labor of love. So many people pour their hearts and souls into them for months or even years, hand-crafting every last frame, and we are all incredibly grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response we've had so far. We hope it inspires people to go to the cinema to see for themselves if a talking animal film really can be any good, and whether Hugh Grant really can look devilishly handsome even while dressed as a nun. (Clue: yes.)"

Not only has Paddington 2 been praised for its excellent storytelling, but also the amazing CGI that went into Paddington seemingly come to life in his live-action surroundings. The movie does share more than a few notes with Toy Story 2 in that both are heartwarming children's movies that adults can enjoy and they both pushed the boundaries of the technology of the time. In addition, Hugh Grant's performance as the villain has been praised along for his looking handsome as a nun.

Paddington 2 is still in theaters, slowly but steadily making some box office dough. Domestically, the movie has brought in over $16 million with a worldwide box office total of nearly $150 million. It's really only a matter of time before the wholesome children's movie gets knocked down by a sour critic, so let's enjoy the victory of Paddington 2 for as long as we can. Rotten Tomatoes first announced that Paddington 2 was the best reviewed movie of all time on the site.