Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle finally put an end to The Last Jedi's streak of three straight box office wins in a row, taking in an impressive $37.2 million in its third frame. Its reign may very well be short-lived though, with three high-profile new releases hitting theaters this week, Warner Bros.' family sequel Paddington 2, Sony's action-thriller Proud Mary and Lionsgate's action-thriller The Commuter. 20th Century Fox's awards season candidate The Post also expands nationwide after opening in limited release last month. We're predicting that, while it may very well be a close race, Paddington 2 will come out on top with a projected box office win of $21.7 million, beating out Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle's fourth weekend tally of $20.6 million.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which features an all-star cast including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, has had quite the interesting run thus far. It opened in theaters on Wednesday, December 20, just five days after Star Wars: The Last Jedi, debuting with a solid $36.1 million over the three-day weekend and $52.7 million over the five day weekend, while also going against The Greatest Showman, Pitch Perfect 3, Downsizing and Father Figures. In its second frame, over the New Year's Eve weekend, it actually posted a 38.4% increase over its first weekend with $50 million, and $66.2 million for the four-day total including New Year's Day. Last weekend it only dropped 25.6% to take the top spot, and our prediction of $20.6 represents a 44% decrease from last weekend. If it manages to post another impressive decrease, it could very well end up taking the top spot from Paddington 2.

Paddington 2 has already opened in the U.K., where it debuted to $10.8 million, an improvement over the $8 million debut of Paddington back in November 2014, although the sequel's overall U.K. take ($50.7 million) came in just under its predecessor's ($64.9 million). The original Paddington opened with $18.9 million, en route to $76.2 million domestic and $191.7 million internationally for a worldwide total of $268 million, from a $55 million budget. So far, Paddington 2's international take stands at $95.4 million. It's possible that the sequel could fare a bit better in the U.S. after the producers successfully managed to move Paddington 2 to Warner Bros. from The Weinstein Company, following the widespread allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein.

Of all the new releases debuting this weekend, Paddington 2 has the widest release of them all, opening in approximately 3,600 theaters, roughly 300 more theaters than the original Paddington movie's U.S. debut. Both The Commuter and the expanding The Post will arrive in roughly 2,800 theaters, while Proud Mary is expected to debut in 2,200 theaters. Paddington 2 has also been riding a wave of critical success, currently holding a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes out of 76 reviews, with The Post at 86% and The Commuter at a middling 56%. There aren't enough reviews for Proud Mary to warrant a TomatoMeter score quite yet. Also opening in limited release is Lionsgate's Condorito: La Pelicula, Film Movement's comedy My Art, Music Box Films' drama Vazante, Cohen Media Group's The Insult and Indican's action movie Wastelander.

Looking ahead to next weekend at the box office, Warner Bros. rolls out its 9-11 war drama 12 Strong, starring Chris Hemsworth, alongside STX Entertainment's Den of Thieves, starring Gerard Butler, and Roadside Attractions' Forever My Girl, starring Jessica Rothe. Also debuting in limited release next weekend is Magnolia's documentary The Final Year, Indican's crime thriller Ridge Runners, Oscilloscope Pictures' documentary The Road Movie and Parade Deck Films' This Giant Papier-Mache Boulder Is Actually Really Heavy. Take a look at our projected top 10 for the weekend of January 12, and check back on Sunday for the top 10 estimates, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.