Warner Bros. has released the first full U.S. trailer for Paddington 2, which is slated for release on January 12, 2018, following a successful U.K. release. This trailer comes less than two weeks after Warner Bros. acquired Paddington 2 from The Weinstein Company, after the producers wanted to remove all association with Harvey Weinstein following his sexual assault scandal. Now that this delightful family film has found a new home, this trailer offers some more never before seen footage featuring the title bear (Ben Whishaw) being locked up in jail.

The previous trailers, which had been released by the international distributor StudioCanal, hinted that Paddington Bear would ultimately get in some trouble with the law, but this new trailer reveals that he was framed for stealing a rare and valuable book, which leads to Paddington being locked up in prison. He doesn't get off to a good start with his fellow inmates either, where he throws a red sock in the prison laundry, turning all prison uniforms pink. Naturally this doesn't sit well with the other inmates, but his adoptive parents Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary Brown (Sally Hawkins) set out to clear Paddington's name.

Following the worldwide hit Paddington, one of the most successful family films of all time, this much-anticipated sequel finds Paddington (Ben Whishaw) happily settled with the Brown family in London, where he has become a popular member of the local community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy's hundredth birthday, Paddington sees a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber's antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it's up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief. We learn in this trailer that the thief is actually Hugh Grant's Phoenix Buchanan, a once famous actor who states that he's now rich again after stealing this book.

Paddington 2 brings back a number of stars from the original Paddington movie, including Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Jim Broadbent (Mr. Gruber), Peter Capaldi (Mr. Curry), Julie Walters (Mrs. Bird), Madeleine Harris (Judy Brown) and Samuel Joslin (Jonathan Brown), Michael Gambon (Uncle Pastuzo), Imelda Staunton (Aunt Lucy), along with Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. Newcomers to the cast include Brendan Gleeson as the criminal Knuckles McGinty, Richard Ayoade as a forensics investigator and Noah Taylor as Philbs. Despite switching studios with just months before the release, Paddington 2 hits U.S. theaters January 12, 2018, where it will go up against Lionsgate's The Commuter and Sony's Proud Mary.

Paddington's return to the big screen was again helmed by BAFTA-nominated director Paul King (Paddington, Come Fly with Me, The Mighty Boosh) from a script written by King and Simon Farnaby (Sky TV's Yonderland, Mindhorn), based on the best-selling and internationally adored books by Michael Bond, creator of Paddington Bear. The film was produced by multiple award-winning producer David Heyman (the Harry Potter films, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Oscar nominee for Gravity). Serving as executive producers are Rosie Alison, Jeffrey Clifford, Alexandra Ferguson Derbyshire, Ron Halpern, and Didier Lupiter. Take a look at the new trailer below, courtesy of Warner Bros. YouTube.