Warner Bros. has released the second U.S. trailer, and fourth trailer overall, for Paddington 2, which is set for release in the U.S. on January 12, following a successful U.K. release. This trailer features new footage that sets up the importance of Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) and Uncle Matsuzo (Michael Gambon) in the life of this lovable bear. Since an integral part of the story is Paddington trying to find the perfect gift for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, this trailer shows why Aunt Lucy is so important in Paddington's life

The trailer opens with two bears, Lucy and Matsuzo, enjoying a picnic lunch while sitting on a rope bridge, when they notice something in the water below, a cub being tossed about in the water. Lucy tells Matsuzo to lower her down, as she snatches the cub from the water, wearing his iconic red hat and eating a marmalade sandwich, with Aunt Lucy stating that she has a feeling "he'll go far." Cut to several years later in London where Paddington has become an important part of the local community, with one scene revealing that Paddington bear wants to get his Aunt Lucy an antique pop-up book that shows the history of their great city, but it's far too expensive for him to afford.

While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy's hundredth birthday, Paddington sees a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber's antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it's up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the thief. Reuniting many of the original film's cast while welcoming those in new roles, Paddington 2 stars Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, Oscar nominee Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent and Peter Capaldi, with Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw as the voice of Paddington. The starring ensemble also includes Madeleine Harris, Samuel Joslin, and Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton as the voice of Aunt Lucy.

Paddington's return to the big screen was again helmed by BAFTA-nominated director Paul King from a script written by King and Simon Farnaby, based on the best-selling and internationally adored books by Michael Bond, creator of Paddington Bear. The film was produced by multiple award-winning producer David Heyman, with Rosie Alison, Jeffrey Clifford, Alexandra Ferguson Derbyshire, Ron Halpern and Didier Lupfer serving as executive producers. Paddington 2 was shot on location in and around central London, as well as on the legendary soundstages of Warner Bros. Leavesden and Pinewood film studios.

This sequel was originally set to be distributed in North America by The Weinstein Company, who distributed the first movie, but the sequel shifted from The Weinstein Company to Warner Bros. after the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal broke. The domestic release date of January 12, 2018 remained the same, with the movie going up against Sony's Proud Mary and Lionsgate's The Commuter. Take a look at the new trailer for Paddington 2, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube.