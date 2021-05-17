Academy Award nominated actor and author Gabourey Sidibe (Precious) makes her feature film directorial debut with Gamechanger Films' Pale Horse, a thriller focused on a reclusive YA book author living with MS. Film industry veterans Effie T. Brown (Dear White People, Real Women Have Curves) and Wellington Love (The United States vs. Billie Holiday) are set to produce on behalf of Gamechanger Films, the production company and development fund dedicated to multi-platform projects by and about women, people of color, LGBTQ+, and people with disabilities.

"Set in the Pacific Northwest, Pale Horse is a taut psychological thriller that follows Naia, a reclusive and celebrated African-American YA book author who is living with MS. Naia finds herself ensnared in a diabolical mystery when she shelters the man who escaped captivity with her long-missing brother."

Pale Horse is based on a story by Chris Courtney Martin (The Last Laugh), with a screenplay by Asabi Lee and Paul Hart-Wilden (Wolf Town).The first time we heard of the actor Gabourey Sidibe, it was about her outstanding performance in Lee Daniel's 2009 movie Precious. This big screen film pushed her acting debut into the fore front for academy award nomination and in addition, she won her first trophy for Best Female lead at the Independent Spirit Awards.

Over the years, the tenacious 38-year-old Oscar nominated actress and author has grown to break further into Hollywood to clinch major lead roles on TV series The Big C and American Horror Story: Coven with blockbuster theatrical releases that include Antebellum and even share some screen time with Eddie Murphy in Tower Heist.

Gabourey Sidibe's career seemed to have taken a new good turn, and for the second time the actor will be behind the camera pulling her shots as a director for a new feature film project. Sidibe's first attempt to direct a film production was through the Refinery 29 commissioned short film project The Tale of Four way back in 2016, which according to her, was not as easy as it might have been. Though she was initially filled with doubt about directing the narratives base on Nina Simone song, Refinery 29 influenced her interest about making this film as part of their Shatter-Box short film anthology, an initiative to encourage young women filmmakers to realize their creative potentials and visions. With motivation and support of a producer friend, Gabourey Sidibe claimed that the experience was worth it and thus the hunger for directing was born.

Pale Horse on the other hand is a feature length film that is larger in scope and plot, it is based on a story by Chris Courtney Martin. The film is a psychological thriller that tells the story of a reclusive female author (Naia) living with multiple sclerosis but soon become diabolical when she shelters a stranger who had escaped captivity with her long missing brother.

According to Variety Magazine, Sibide in a statement confirmed her interest and excitement in working with Gamechanger production company, "I am super excited to work with Gamechanger on my first debut...Effie and Wellington are powerhouse visionaries and I'm so excited to be able to work with them to create this gripping thriller with complex characters."

Effie T. Brown and Wellington Love from Gamechanger are also committed to produce the film while Asabi Lee and Paul Hart-Wilden will work on the screenplay. Gamechanger is also funding and co-developing the film production. ﻿

"Stories like Pale Horse are long overdue in the entertainment industry and Gamechanger is dedicated to financing and producing them: entertaining films that offer diversity in story-telling, characters, and filmmakers," said Effie T Brown, the CEO of Gamechanger.

The production company funds and support dedicated film project for people of color, women and LGBTQ. Other Gamechanger projects include "Passing" which recently premiered in Sundance and was acquired by Netflix for almost $16 Million. The company have also successfully produce "Stranger With a Camera" which is currently in production. Production is set to begin principal photography in fall 2021.