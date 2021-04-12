Let's do the Time Warp again. Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti's time looping romantic comedy, Palm Springs, has been a huge hit since release and so, rather unsurprisingly, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star has now confirmed that conversation has quickly turned to a sequel. While Samberg does not give too much away regarding the direction of a potential Palm Springs 2, the actor and comedian does compare some of the ideas to a recent Marvel series.

"I mean, it could go in a lot of different directions because I feel like even the way that the movie ends is slightly open-ended, depending on your interpretation. So it could be marital bliss or it could be sort of a WandaVision situation. You're not sure exactly where they are."

Directed by Max Barbakow with a screenplay by Andy Siara from a story by Siara and Barbakow, Palm Springs centers on Andy Samberg as Nyles, and Cristin Milioti as Sarah, two strangers who meet at a Palm Springs wedding only to get stuck in a time loop. Attempting to make the best of it, the pair slowly develop a budding romance while living the same day over and over again.

As the actor points out, the movie does end on a somewhat ambiguous note, and to some extent allows the audience to decide for themselves what happens, giving Palm Springs 2 a lot of freedom should it ever come to fruition.

Milioti has also discussed the possibility of a Palm Springs sequel, revealing that she and Andy Samberg had already been entertaining the possibility while filming the first movie, and comparing some of their ideas to one of the most critically acclaimed romance franchises of all time.

"We actually have talked about it. We talked about it on set a lot. Obviously it would have to be the same group again. I remember us all joking about doing sort of a Before Sunrise thing with it, where you visit them three different times throughout their lives. So maybe we would do another one in 10 years and see what's happened to them. But what I also love about the ending is, in my opinion, the ending is quite ambiguous. I know I have a very different idea of how it ends than Andy Samberg and from [writer] Andy Siara and [director] Max [Barbakow]; the four of us have entirely different ideas for it, which I love. So I guess we'd all have to get on the same page for a sequel."

It's certainly interesting to note that the principal cast and crew all had different interpretations of the ending, and no doubt they would have to all be singing from the same hymn sheet before approaching Palm Springs 2. The first Palm Springs has been praised for its performances and refreshing approach to a familiar time loop concept, and no doubt audiences would love to join Samberg and Milioti on another adventure. So, here's hoping Samberg, Milioti, Siara and Barbakow can find another way in for what would undoubtedly be a worthy, delightful follow-up. Palm Springs is available for streaming now on Hulu. This comes to us courtesy of Radio Times.