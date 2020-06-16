Hulu has revealed the first trailer for Palm Springs. This is the latest starring Andy Samberg and it is produced by his comedy trio The Lonely Island. That, on its own, would be enough to garner interest in the eyes of many, but this rom-com also made a splashy debut at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year where it sold for a record amount (by a mere 69 cents) in a unique deal between Hulu and Neon. Now, we have our first look at what that $17,500,000.69 acquisition was for.

The trailer kicks off with two strangers having themselves a meet-cute at a destination wedding. It all seems lovely and romantic at first. It's even set to the tune of Time After Time. But that needle drop takes on new meaning as the story takes something of an unexpected turn as our two star-crossed lovers find themselves caught in a Groundhog Day-esque time loop. The two are then forced to try and make the best of a uniquely bad situation. Based on this footage, it looks to be a combination of absurdist comedy and genuinely sweet romance.

That made for a winning combination, as it turns out. As of this writing, the movie currently has an unblemished 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie is directed by Max Barbakow, which marks his feature debut. Andy Siara penned the screenplay. Andy Samberg, Becky Sloviter, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker are producers, with Gabby Revilla Lugo on board as an executive producer. It was produced by Limelight and Lonely Island Classics with Neon meant to serve as the theatrical distributor. That part is a bit tricky, given the current situation but Neon will be handling that side of things, per the deal cut at Sundance.

Palm Springs centers on carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) who end up meeting one another through a chance encounter at a wedding in Palm Springs. Things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, or each other. The cast also includes J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher.

Originally it seemed the plan was to give this a robust theatrical release. Given the hefty price tag, that would make sense. Instead, Palm Springs will now debut at drive-ins around the country next month, which have been keeping the movie business alive during the shut down that kicked off in mid-March. Whether or not Neon will try and bring it to more theaters as they begin to reopen in the coming weeks remains to be seen. $17 million is a lot to try and recover from a pure streaming play. The movie is set to debut on July 10 via Hulu. Be sure to check out the trailer for yourself.