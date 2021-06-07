Pam & Tommy star Lily James continues to cause a lot of double-taking as she once again transforms into Pamela Anderson in a new behind-the-scenes image from the upcoming Hulu limited series. Shared by The Dig and Downton Abbey star herself to social media, it is truly an astonishing metamorphosis as Lily James disappears and a '90s Pamela Anderson emerges.

The hair and make-up team deserve all the awards. The Pam & Tommy limited series will explore the often-tumultuous relationship between the rock star Tommy Lee, played by The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's Sebastian Stan, and the model-turned-actress, Pamela Anderson, centering around the infamous incident in which their honeymoon sex tape was stolen and leaked to the public.

The series is set to be produced by Seth Rogen and his pal and frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg producing via Point Grey, with Rogen also due to play the disgruntled man who became a sex tape thief. Dylan Sellers of Limelight will also executive produce with Annapurna producing, with The Wrestler and The Founder writer Rob Siegel on board to pen the eight-episode miniseries.I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is on board to helm the project. Currently, neither Anderson nor Lee is thought to be involved with the project.

This newest image from backstage is just one of several that have stunned, with those who questioned the casting of Lily James as Pamela Anderson left to wonder what they were worried about. Both James and her co-star Sebastian Stan have undergone dramatic transformations for their respective roles, with Stan having lost a lot of weight to portray the Mötley Crüe band member.

"It's been an incredible journey for them to do that transformation, physically with their training, but also what they're doing as actors," Gillespie said in an interview recently. "It's such a tall order whenever you're taking on iconic characters in the media, and they're going to be scrutinized a lot. And trying to take on a character like Pamela, who's so familiar, and to be able to do what is not just an impersonation, is a daunting task for an actor. I think audiences will be incredibly surprised by just how much Lily's [James] been able to bring that character to life as a fully formed person, as opposed to an impersonation."

While the infamous sex tape event will play a major part in the series, Pam & Tommy will also focus on the whirlwind relationship between the celebrity pair, beginning with their marriage in 1995, which took place after the couple had only known each other for 96 hours. The leaked VHS tape went on to become quite the legal dispute, with Pamela Anderson first filing a $10 million lawsuit against the video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group, before eventually signing the copyright over to Club Love founder Seth Warshavsky, who later cut a deal with Vivid Entertainment to legally sell physical copies of the movie on DVD, VHS and even CD-ROM.

Pam & Tommy will be comprised of 8-episodes. The miniseries does not yet have a release date but will be released by Hulu. This image was shared by Lily James via her Instagram Story.