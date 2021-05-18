Lily James' transformation into Baywatch star Pamela Anderson continues to blow our minds, with recent images of the actress wearing the iconic red swimsuit no doubt causing us all to do a double take. James was spotted filming the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy, in which she will star alongside Marvel actor Sebastian Stan, and it looks like the Baby Driver star will recreate some of Anderson's most memorable moments from the popular beach-set series.

EXCLUSIVE: Lily James the Baywatch babe slips into Pamela Anderson's iconic red swimsuit



Read more here: https://t.co/EWgkwfT6cnpic.twitter.com/HYkxP5P6Ck — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 15, 2021

Pamela Anderson starred in Baywatch from 1992 to 1997, with the role sky-rocketing her to superstardom. The series explored the lives and adventures of a group of lifeguards who patrol the beaches of Los Angeles County, California. Led by David Hasselhoff, the series became a huge hit, as well as a staple of popular culture, and it was in no small part thanks to Anderson's presence on the show.

Pam & Tommy will detail the marriage between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee following the release of their unauthorized infamous sex tape which was recorded privately during their honeymoon. For those who are perhaps too young to remember the scandal, or even for those who simply steer clear of all things celebrity, the incredibly private tape was stolen by a disgruntled electrician named Rand Gauthier. After being fired, Gauthier had returned with hopes of collecting his tools, but claims that Tommy Lee threatened him with a shotgun and ordered him to leave the property. A few months later, Gauthier returned and stole a safe containing the infamous sex tape, and, using his contacts in the porn industry, teamed up with friend Milton Ingley to make copies and sell them online for around $60 dollars. While not exactly a heist of Ocean's 11 proportions, the incident proved to be huge scandal, dominating headlines for some time.

While this event will play a major part in the series, the series will also focus on the whirlwind relationship between the celebrity pair, beginning with their marriage in 1995, which took place after the couple had only known each other for 96 hours. The leaked VHS tape went on to become quite the legal dispute, with Pamela Anderson first filing a $10 million lawsuit against the video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group, before eventually signing the copyright over to Club Love founder Seth Warshavsky, who later cut a deal with Vivid Entertainment to legally sell physical copies of the movie on DVD, VHS and even CD-ROM.

The Wrestler and The Founder writer Rob Siegel on board to pen the eight-episode miniseries, with I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie on board to helm the project. Lily James is not the only one to have gone through an unrecognizable transformation for her role in the series, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Sebastian Stan stripping away much of his bulk (and shirt) to play Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

The series has been developed by Seth Rogen and his pal and frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg who will produce via Point Grey. Rogen is also set to star as Rand Gauthier, and has undergone his own transformative process as well, which simply consisted of him shaving off his beard. This comes to us from Daily Mail.