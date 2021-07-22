Lily James and Sebastian Stan are set to play Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively. They will star as the titular pair in the upcoming Hulu limited series Pam & Tommy. Photos were recently taken of the two doing a recreation of the wedding that took place on a beach. In real life, the event took place in 1995. Lily James, who is 32, wore a trim white bikini, as well as a bleach blonde wig to cover up her natural hair color. Stan, who is 38, also went through a transformation to play the Motley Crue rock star. The actor is using multiple fake tattoos, facial hair, and jewelry.

The real life former couple, Anderson, 53, and Lee, 58, got married after knowing each other for only four days. Even by Hollywood standards, that can be considered a fast relationship. Their marriage was not always a pleasant one. During their relationship, Lee spent months in jail after pleading no contest to domestic abuse. Eventually, the duo split in 1998 after about three years of marriage. Anderson and Lee have two sons, named Brandon, 25, and Dylan, 23.

In May, Hulu teased the upcoming project with a Pam & Tommy first-look image. A post was created on Twitter that read, "Here's a peek at Pam & Tommy, coming to @Hulu. Based on the true scandal that started it all, featuring Lily James, Sebastian Stan and @SethRogen... ready to rewind?" The titular pair, along with a supporting actor, were mentioned in the tweet.

Seth Rogan unveiled a picture of himself in an outfit he will wear for the show. On the entertainment site IMDB, a caption talks about how he plays a character named Rand, who "sports long, baggy denim shorts, long socks, a vertically-stripped multi-colored shirt and a curly mullet." It is unknown if the character existed in reality, or is an amalgamation of real life people, as other projects based on true stories have done. He may also be an entirely original character. Rogan made a joke on Twitter when he wrote, "My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am."

Seth Rogan was not alone in making social media posts about his work on the miniseries. On Instagram, Sebastian Stan shared a photo featuring his Tommy Lee persona. Like the beach wedding pics, he is shirtless. However, in this image, he is by himself leaning against a car while making a grizzled expression. A caption is a quote from the real Tommy Lee that states, "We don't stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing."

Additionally, Lily James created a post of herself as the former Baywatch star. Like Stan's social media text, the caption from James is a real life quote from the person she is playing. Her post reads, "It's great to be blonde. With low expectations it's very easy to surprise people."

A release date for the upcoming series is yet to be known. Given that Pam & Tommy is currently filming, a date could be anywhere from late 2021 to mid 2022. In addition to Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogan, the cast features Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, and Andrew Dice Clay. With the real drama surrounding the couple's relationship, a wealth of opportunity exists for the show to be something special. This news comes to us from Fox News.