Hulu has an upcoming limited event series titled Pam & Tommy, and the first behind-the-scenes photos have been officially released after they were first shared by the cast. The mini-series' eight episodes will focus on Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, respectively. But perhaps the biggest shock is seeing Seth Rogen without his iconic beard. The actor stars in and produces the miniseries, playing the guy who stole and sold the infamous Pam and Tommy sex tape.

Pamela Anderson is known best for her work on Baywatch and Home Improvement in the 1990s, while Tommy Lee serves as the drummer for Mötley Crüe. The two were married in 1995, after only knowing each other for 96 hours, and then, the real drama started; a sex tape from their honeymoon was stolen and leaked, leading to Anderson suing the distributor and entering into a confidential settlement deal with the company.

The limited was first announced in 2018, with James Franco set to direct and play Tommy Lee, though he left the project. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are developing it under their production company, Point Grey Pictures, along with Dave Franco, Dylan Sellers of Limelight, Sue Naegle & Megan Ellison of Annapurna, D.V. DeVincentis and Robert Siegel, the writer. The director is Craig Gillespie, known for films such as I, Tonya and Cruella.

Rogen will also be playing Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the sex tape. The cast includes Nick Offerman as Uncle Miltie, Taylor Schilling as Erica, Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie, Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella, Mozhan Marnò as Gail Chwatsky and Pepi Sonuga as Melanie, as well.

Hulu's Pam & Tommy will follow this infamous relationship, as Lee ​and Anderson were married between 1995 and 1998. During that time, Lee assaulted Anderson and was arrested for spousal abuse. During that time, they also brought two sons​ into the world: Brandon Thomas, who was born on June 5, 1996, and Dylan Jagger, who was born on December 29, 1997.

In the past, Anderson was engaged to model Marcus Schenkenberg and married to singer Kid Rock ​from 2006 to 2007, followed by film producer Rick Salomon, whom she wed in 2007, which was annulled the next year, and whom she remarried later on then divorced in 2015. In January 2020, she tied the knot with producer Jon Peters then announced that they had separated and that they were actually never legally married. In December 2020, she married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst.

Lee was married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985, as well as to actress Heather Locklear between 1986 and 1993. He has also been engaged to model Bobbie Brown, dancer Mayte Garcia and singer Sofia Toufa. Since 2019, he has been married to Brittany Furlan.

While these two stars are not involved with Pam & Tommy, they have been aware of it for some time. That awareness probably increased with the recent photos shared to social media. James shared one of herself as Anderson, with a quote from the Baywatch actress as a caption: "It's great to be blonde. With low expectations, it's very easy to surprise people." Stan's picture of himself as Lee included a quote, too, from the musician: "We don't stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing." One was also shared showing both of them in their respective roles.