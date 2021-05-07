Seth Rogen, Star and executive producer of Pam & Tommy, has released some first look images of the upcoming Hulu series. In the series, Rogen plays Rand, the person who stole the famous sex tape made by the couple in the 1990s. Lily James and Sebastian Stan also star as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, respectively. On Friday, Rogen tweeted images of all three in character, and you can look at the photos below.

My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am. #PamandTommypic.twitter.com/r8YWh1eBuJ — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 7, 2021

"My co-stars, Sebastian and Lily, are a lot cooler than I am," Rogen says in the tweet. On Instagram, Stan posted another image of himself as Tommy Lee, flipping the camera the bird as he sits on the hood of a car. In the caption, Stan quotes the rocker by saying, "We don't stop playing because we grow old, we grow old because we stop playing."

On James' Instagram account, the actress includes the photo of herself as Anderson. Similarly quoting Pamela, James writes: "It's great to be blonde. With low expectations it's very easy to surprise people."

The Hulu series is described as a comedic take of the true story behind the release of Pam and Tommy's sex tape. Consisting of eight episodes, the series will follow the relationship between the Baywatch star and the Motley Crue drummer, who married less than a week after they met in 1995. An intimate tape filmed during their honeymoon was stolen and leaked online, and after the couple sued the distributor, a settlement was reached which allowed the tape to become available to the public.

Also included in the cast are Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Uncle Miltie; Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black) as Rand's wife Erica Gauthier; comedian Andrew Dice Clay as Butchie; Pepi Sonuga (Ash vs. Evil Dead) as Melanie; Mozhan Marno (House of Cards) as Gail Chwatsky; and Spenser Granese as Steve Fasanella.

Lily James played the titular role in Disney's live-action Cinderella remake and co-starred with Ansel Elgort in the 2017 hit Baby Driver. She is also known for her roles as Lady Rose MacClare in Downton Abbey and Natasha Rostova in War & Peace. More recently, she appeared in the British drama The Dig with Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, which was up for Outstanding British Film at the British Academy Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Stan is very well known for playing Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He has been appearing frequently in Marvel movies for years and recently reprised the role for the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Stan has also appeared in movies like The Martian and I, Tonya along with roles on the TV shows Gossip Girl, Once Upon a Time, and Political Animals.

The real Anderson and Lee are not involved with the series in any capacity. Written by Rob Siegel and DV DeVincentis, Pam & Tommy will be directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella). Rogen executive produces with Evan Goldberg for Point Grey. Annapurna Television serves as the studio. Hulu hasn't set a release date yet for Pam & Tommy. The first look images of Pam & Tommy come to us from Seth Rogen on Twitter.