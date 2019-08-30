Captain America: The Winter Soldier's Frank Grillo and Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman have joined the action film Panama from The Highland Film Group.

According to the press release, Frank Grillo is set to star as James Becker, a rugged, decorated ex marine in 1989 Panama. When his former commander Stark, played by the great Morgan Freeman, sends him undercover to execute a high-value deal with untrustworthy adversaries, Becker is thrust into the chaos of the local civil war.

He must fight assassins, court femmes fatales and negotiate with the enemy in order to complete his mission. With his former commander by his side, Becker perseveres against all odds in hopes of making it home alive.

Panama is inspired by true events and comes from a script written by Daniel Adams (The Lightkeepers, The Golden Boys) and William R. Barber. Adams will also helm the project as director while Barber leads as executive producer alongside producers Michelle Chydzik Sowa and Michelle Reihel.

The production team has hit the ground running with two powerful stars that are no stranger to action films. Frank Grillo is the spitting image of a marine having made multiple appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an undercover Hydra agent infiltrating Shield turned villain Crossbones. He most recently appeared in the epic Avengers: Endgame for a brief but satisfying appearance in the other elevator scene.

He also starred in the Purge series, the dramas Warrior, The Grey and Zero Dark Thirty. It was recently announced that he will feature alongside other Marvel family members Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard. Grillo will also lead the upcoming police-centric Screen Gems film Black and Blue, as well as appear in Joe Carnahan's action thriller Boss Level from Highland Film Group. The film stars Mel Gibson and Naomi Watts and follows a retired special forces officer stuck in a time loop on the day of his death.

His co-lead is considered one of the greatest performers of all time. Freeman is a staple of the film industry having appeared in more than 120 projects including such monumental films as Driving Miss Daisy, Glory, The Shawshank Redemption, Se7en and Clint Eastwood's Million Dollar Baby. His calm and collected demeanor carried his scenes in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy. Freeman can most recently be seen as the president in Angel Has Fallen. Throughout his career so far, he has been nominated for five Academy Awards and took home the win for his performance as Eddie Scrap-Iron Dupris in Million Dollar Baby.

Other action films from Highland Film Group include Escape Plan 2: Hades starring Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista, Final Score with Bautista, Machine Gun Preacher with Gerard Butler, Braven with Jason Mamoa. Aside from Panama, some of the projects on the company's slate include Smiley Face Killers, Inheritance, Happy Life and Tunnels . Principal photography on Panama is set to begin in November. This news comes to us from Variety.