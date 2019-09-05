Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that Pan's Labyrinth, the highly-acclaimed 2006 modern day dark fairy tale written and directed by Academy Award-winner Guillermo del Toro, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on October 1.

Written and directed by del Toro (Hellboy, Pacific Rim, The Shape of Water), Pan's Labyrinth premiered at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival where it received a 22-minute standing ovation, followed by its North American premiere at the 2006 Toronto International Film Festival. The critically-acclaimed film won multiple awards, including three Academy Awards, three BAFTA Awards, the Ariel Award for Best Picture, the Saturn Award for Best International Film, and the 2007 Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form. The film also appeared on more than 20 critic's top ten lists for 2006.

Produced by del Toro, Bertha Navarro, Alfonso Cuaron, Frida Torresblanco, and Alvaro Augustin, the film stars Serio Lopez, Maribel Verdu, Ivana Baquero, Doug Jones, Ariadna Gil, and Alex Angulo and is narrated by Pablo Adan.

Pan's Labyrinth will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $41.99 SRP*, and features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc of Pan's Labyrinth. Fans can also own Pan's Labyrinth in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on October 1. The Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack of Pan's Labyrinth will include more than seven hours of previously released special features, including an audio commentary by Guillermo del Toro.

Following a bloody civil war, young Ofelia enters a world of unimaginable cruelty when she moves in with her new stepfather, a tyrannical military officer. Armed with only her imagination, Ofelia discovers a mysterious labyrinth and meets a faun who sets her on a path to saving herself and her ailing mother. But soon, the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur, and before Ofelia can turn back, she finds herself at the center of a ferocious battle between good and evil.

Pan's Labyrinth Ultra HD disc contains the following special features:

• Audio commentary by Guillermo del Toro

• Pan's Labyrinth Blu-ray disc contains the following special features:

• Video prologue by Guillermo del Toro

• The Power of Myth

• The Faun and the Fairies

• The Color and the Shape

• The Director's Notebook

On October 1, Pan's Labyrinth 4K UHD will be available to own for streaming and download to watch anywhere in high definition and standard definition on favorite devices from select digital retailers including GooglePlay, Vudu, Xbox and others, and will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.