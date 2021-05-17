It's been 27 years since John Travola and Bruce Willis starred in Pulp Fiction, and it was the last time the pair appeared together in a movie. Now it seems they are about to share screen time together for the first time in almost three decades in the action movie Paradise City, which kicks off production this week in Hawaii.

In the Chuck Russell directed movie, Willis plays Ryan Swan, a bounty hunter making his way through the roughest streets in a hail of bullets on the trail of a kingpin of the Hawaiian crime world, played by John Travolta. Sources have pitched the movie as Miami Vice with added bounty hunter and less buddy cops. Starring alongside the action heroes is Thai actress and model Praya Lundberg.

While this is the first time since working on Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning 1994 bloodbath Pulp Fiction that the pair will appear together in the same movie, Travolta and Bruce Willis have appeared on the same cast list twice prior to that, but did not technically appear on screen together. Many older fans will remember Willis voiced baby Mikey in two Look Who's Talking movies in the late 80s/early 90s in which Travolta appeared as the baby's dad, James.

Director Chuck Russell has worked with another action hero in the past, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Eraser, and has also had hits with the Jim Carrey smash, The Mask, and the much trashed The Scorpion King.

Co-writer of Paradise City, Corey Large, is no stranger to the movies of Bruce Willis, having produced several of them including Acts of Violence, Apex and Cosmic Sin, and shares writing duties with Ed John Drake, with whom he has worked on previous movies. The teaming of Willis with Travolta is something Large has been trying to make happen since way back in 2006. Well, good things come to those who wait.

With leads Willis, Travolta and Lundberg on board, it would seem like the movie is to be a sure-fire hit when it arrives in movie theaters. Willis himself has pulled in over $9.4 billion at the worldwide box office, with huge action roles in his Die Hard franchise, as well as more recent testosterone-packed outings such as the Death Wish reboot. Travolta, while lagging quite a way behind with a paltry ١.8 billion in box office takings, has his twice been nominated for Oscars, and won a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy award for his roles in Get Shorty and America Crime Story:The People v O J Simpson respectively.

While not as big name as her male co-stars, Lundberg, from Bangkok, Thailand, has plenty of credits to her name, both on and off screen. She starred in and produced the TV series Strange Girl In a Strange Land, and appeared in the movies Bangkok Adreneline, Realms and Maa Kap Phra. She has also featured on the covers of Cosmopolitan, Vogue and Harper's Bazaar among others. In 2017, she became the first Southeast Asian UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

This story was originally published on Deadline.