We have an exclusive clip from Michael W. Bachochin's highly-anticipated 2020 science-fiction movie, Parallax. The movie has not premiered at any festivals over the past few months, due to the world's current state of affairs. However, the Primal Group aims to bring the Psychodrama/science-fiction to the masses this summer. Major movie theaters chains have been shut down since the beginning of the year, but Parallax is scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on July 10th.

Parallax focuses on a young artist who wakes up in a life that she doesn't recognize, spending her time asleep haunted by nightmares of drowning in a black abysmal void. As she begins to uncover the truths of the life that she's found herself in, the gravity of her failing reality weighs heavily on her psychological identity and the reliability of her sanity is called into question. Director Michael W. Bachochin has conjured some pretty intense feelings and visuals from the little amount of promotional material we've seen from the movie thus far.

Thankfully, we have an exclusive clip from Parallax to share, which sheds a bit more light on what's going on. In the clip, we see the main character, Naomi, hooked up to a machine with her friend Lucas while she is painting a beach scene. Lucas asks her to "come back in one piece," as she continues to paint. As the camera focuses in on her paint brush, Naomi reaches out and touches the beach, which magically brings her there in real life. While she's confused at first, she quickly realizes what has happened and runs over to Lucas, who has no clue as to what's happening, or even who Naomi is. He is just concentrating on getting back.

Parallax stars Naomi Prentice as Naomi, Nelson Ritthaler as Lucas, Hattie Smith as Mikayla, and Ted Gianopulos as Dr. Hill. Bette Smith plays Linda, while Taylor Flowers is Jonah and Brooke Lorraine is Garvey. Parallax, written and directed by Michael W. Bachochin, is produced by Bachochin, Lorraine, and Yuself Baig.

Parallax director Michael W. Bachochin previously helmed God Forgive Us and Kings: Lords of Suburbia. The director is also behind few critically acclaimed shorts and other production work. There's really not a whole lot of information about Parallax out there, which makes it even more intriguing. So far, we've seen the official trailer, along with some clips, but not really a whole lot to give us a firm grasp of what exactly is going on.

Parallax is set to open in theaters next month, which is a bit of a gamble since most large movie theater chains are still shut down. Many theaters have a goal of opening up at the beginning of July to get Christopher Nolan's Tenet out by the end of the month, so Parallax could end up getting some box office recognition, mainly because it will be one of the only movies out there for prospective moviegoers to check out. You can watch our exclusive clip from Parallax above.