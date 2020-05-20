NASA may have found evidence of a real-life Twilight Zone episode. NASA's Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna, aka ANITA, team were conducting an experiment in Antarctica where they discovered mysterious particles acting in a bizarre way. It is believed these particles are from a parallel universe that was born during the same Big Bang that created the universe we live in now. Apparently, there is a constant "wind" of high-energy particles raining down to Earth from space, which is where things start to get tricky.

The low-energy, subatomic neutrinos can pass completely through Earth due to their low atomic mass, but the higher energy particles are stopped by land masses. The aforementioned high energy particles were originally thought to be coming down, though scientists have now discovered that isn't the case at all. Instead, ANITA has detected heavier particles, named tau neutrinos, which are coming up from the Earth, towards outer space. According to these findings, NASA scientists believe they may have stumbled upon a parallel universe because these particles are believed to be traveling backward in time, something that most people believe to be impossible.

Sci-Fi movies and books have talked about a parallel universe for decades, but this could very well be the first evidence of one in the real world. Principal ANITA researcher Peter Gorham believes the only way that the tau neutrinos "could behave that way is if it changed into a different type of particle before passing through the Earth and then back again." Gorham and his team have witnessed several of these so-called "impossible acts" happening over the past few years and declares, "Not everyone was comfortable with the hypothesis." It's unclear just exactly what he means by that, but there are probably more than a few people who are skeptical of the parallel universe theory.

The ANITA team, which also includes researcher Ibrahim Safa, believes that the Big Bang actually created two universes 13.8 billion years ago. The parallel universe appears to be running backward from our perspective. "In this mirror world, positive is negative, left is right and time runs backwards," according to the original report. "We're left with the most exciting or most boring possibilities," Safa continues. This is a lot to take in at the moment and one has to wonder what else NASA has been up to for the past few years.

Other scientists working on similar projects to the ANITA team believe if their findings aren't the result from a series of major errors, that the implications could be "incredible." If the ANITA team did find all of their results from errors, that would certainly be troubling, especially since they have been working on this for at least the last four years. For now, we'll just have to wait and see if there really is a parallel universe where everything runs backward from us. This news was originally reported by The New Scientist.